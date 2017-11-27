Raheem Sterling scores winner sends Manchester City eight points clear

Sterling scored six minutes from time to give City a 2-1 comeback victory. (Source: Reuters) Sterling scored six minutes from time to give City a 2-1 comeback victory. (Source: Reuters)

Raheem Sterling scored a fortuitous late winner as Manchester City opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against a spirited Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

City dominated with 80 percent possession, but had to wait until the 84th minute when Sterling unwittingly bundled home after a shot from Gabriel Jesus cannoned off goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and into his path.

In front of their vociferous fans, Huddersfield — who earlier this month beat City’s rivals United — took the most unlikely lead when Nicolas Otamendi diverted a corner into his own net in first half stoppage time.

Their lead was erased within two minutes of the restart, however, when Sergio Aguero calmly converted a penalty after Sterling was brought down by Scott Malone.

Huddersfield’s Rajiv van La Parra was shown a red card after the final whistle following an altercation with Leroy Sane.

Table-topping City have 37 points from 13 games while Huddersfield sit 11th with 15 points in a promising first Premier League campaign.

