Raheem Sterling scores winner sends Manchester City eight points clear

Raheem Sterling scored a fortuitous late winner as Manchester City opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against a spirited Huddersfield Town on Sunday.
City dominated with 80 percent possession, but had to wait until the 84th minute when Sterling unwittingly bundled home after a shot from Gabriel Jesus cannoned off goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and into his path.
In front of their vociferous fans, Huddersfield — who earlier this month beat City’s rivals United — took the most unlikely lead when Nicolas Otamendi diverted a corner into his own net in first half stoppage time.
Their lead was erased within two minutes of the restart, however, when Sergio Aguero calmly converted a penalty after Sterling was brought down by Scott Malone.
Huddersfield’s Rajiv van La Parra was shown a red card after the final whistle following an altercation with Leroy Sane.
Table-topping City have 37 points from 13 games while Huddersfield sit 11th with 15 points in a promising first Premier League campaign.
