Premier League stats: Wayne Rooney second player after Gareth Barry to receive 100 yellow cards

Everton’s Wayne Rooney became only the second player after Gareth Barry to receive 100 yellow cards. (Source: Reuters) Everton’s Wayne Rooney became only the second player after Gareth Barry to receive 100 yellow cards. (Source: Reuters)

Having played four matches in the 2017-18 season so far, Manchester United stand at the top of the Premier League table with ten points. The week saw some interesting games, with Manchester City thrashing Liverpool 5-0 and Crystal Palace manager being fired in just four games.

Here are some stats from the week from the tournament:

– Sergio Aguero became the top non-European goalscorer in Premier League history with 126 goals

– Harry Kane’s fluke opener in the 3-0 victory over Everton was his 100th for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions, with the 24-year-old adding his 101st shortly after the break

– Asmir Begovic has made more saves (22) than any other goalkeeper in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season

– Wayne Rooney became only the second player after Gareth Barry to receive 100 yellow cards in the Premier League

– Romelu Lukaku remains at the top of the table with most number of goals at 4, Henrikh Mkhitaryan with five assists

– Crystal Palace have committed more errors that have led to an opposition goal (3) than any other team in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season

– Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil1 have together created joint-most chances this season. The former has five assists, the latter none

– Liverpool’s goalkeepers have saved the lowest percentage (47%) of opposition shots on target of any PL team this season

– Frank de Boer is the first permanent manager in Premier League history to not see his team score a single goal during his reign

– No player has scored more goals in their first 4 games for Manchester United than Romelu Lukaku (same as Saha, Van Persie and Zlatan Ibrahimovic earlier)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd