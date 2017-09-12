Only in Express

Premier League stats: Wayne Rooney second player after Gareth Barry to receive 100 yellow cards

Sergio Aguero became the top non-European goalscorer in Premier League history. Wayne Rooney became only the second player after Gareth Barry to receive 100 yellow cards in the Premier League. Here are other interesting statistics from the league football.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 12, 2017 9:11 pm
premier league, english premier league, premier league stats, wayne rooney yellow cards, harry kane tottenham, sergio aguero, football, sports news, indian express Everton’s Wayne Rooney became only the second player after Gareth Barry to receive 100 yellow cards. (Source: Reuters)
Having played four matches in the 2017-18 season so far, Manchester United stand at the top of the Premier League table with ten points. The week saw some interesting games, with Manchester City thrashing Liverpool 5-0 and Crystal Palace manager being fired in just four games.

Here are some stats from the week from the tournament:

– Sergio Aguero became the top non-European goalscorer in Premier League history with 126 goals

– Harry Kane’s fluke opener in the 3-0 victory over Everton was his 100th for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions, with the 24-year-old adding his 101st shortly after the break

– Asmir Begovic has made more saves (22) than any other goalkeeper in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season

– Wayne Rooney became only the second player after Gareth Barry to receive 100 yellow cards in the Premier League

– Romelu Lukaku remains at the top of the table with most number of goals at 4, Henrikh Mkhitaryan with five assists

– Crystal Palace have committed more errors that have led to an opposition goal (3) than any other team in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season

– Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil1 have together created joint-most chances this season. The former has five assists, the latter none

– Liverpool’s goalkeepers have saved the lowest percentage (47%) of opposition shots on target of any PL team this season

– Frank de Boer is the first permanent manager in Premier League history to not see his team score a single goal during his reign

– No player has scored more goals in their first 4 games for Manchester United than Romelu Lukaku (same as Saha, Van Persie and Zlatan Ibrahimovic earlier)

