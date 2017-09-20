Romelu Lukaku becomes fourth youngest player to score 90 Premier League goals

Romelu Lukaku is the highest goalscorer of this season so far. (Source: Reuters) Romelu Lukaku is the highest goalscorer of this season so far. (Source: Reuters)

Premier League 2017-18 progressed with its fifth week and some exciting goals from new and old players. While Manchester City and United top the table with 13 points, they are followed by reigning champions Chelsea at the third and promoted team Newcastle United at the fourth. Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku have scored the most number of goals at five while Henrikh Mkhitaryan maintains his lead at the top with five assists. Swansea City goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has saved the most number of shots at 24.

Here are the Premier League stats from the week:

– Newcastle United‘s nine point total through five matches is the best start to a season by a promoted team in the Premier League era.

– Crystal Palace‘s goalless start to the season marks the first time in league history that a team has gone this far into a season without a goal.

– West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry joins Ryan Giggs in the record book for most appearances in the Premier League at 632 and becomes the first PL player to make 600 starts.

– Man United have scored 9 of their 16 Premier League goals this season after the 80th minute.

– Man Utd have now beaten Everton 34 times in the Premier League; against no other side have they won more games.

– Chelsea have had a player sent off in each of their last three games vs. Arsenal.

– Most chances created in the Premier League this season:

Liverpool (77)

Spurs (76)

Man Utd (69)

Man City (69)

– Most goals scored in the Premier League this season:

Romelu Lukaku (5)

Sergio Agüero (5)

Gabriel Jesus (4)

Jamie Vardy (4)

– Youngest players ever to score 90 Premier League goals:

Robbie Fowler

Michael Owen

Wayne Rooney

Romelu Lukaku

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd