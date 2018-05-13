Premier League Live Score Final Match Day Live Updates: Liverpool lead Brighton 1-0 with Mo Salah’s record 32nd goal

Swansea Team

Swansea team news: In for Swansea are Angel Rangel, Mike van der Hoorn, Nathan Dyer and Tom Carroll with Naughton, Fernandez, Ki and Clucas making way. For already relegated Stoke, Lasse Sorensen replaces Glen Johnson.

SCENARIO: Swansea have small chance of staying up. They need a nine-goal swing to go past Southampton. If Swansea beat Stoke 4-0, they have to hope City hammer Southampton 5-0. A nine goal margin between the two teams. Unlikely but it's there....