Premier League Live Score Final Match Day Live Updates: Liverpool lead Brighton 1-0 with Mo Salah’s record 32nd goal

English Premier League Final Match Day Live Updates: Chelsea and Liverpool are fight for the remaining one Champions League spot, Arsene Wenger will manage Arsenal for one last time and Michael Carrick is playing his final game for Manchester United. These are the headlines as the Final Match Day gets underway in English Premier League. Manchester City have already won the title in what was stellar season for the team and Manchester United have assured themselves a second post in the table. Tottenham Hotspur are third in the table but Liverpool have a chance to overtake them. But if Liverpool lose and Chelsea win their game, Spurs will remain third and the final Champions League spot will go to Chelsea.
LIVE SCORES: Burnely 0-0 Bournemouth, Crystal Palace 0-0 West Brom, Huddersfield 0-0 Arsenal, Liverpool 1-0 Brighton, Manchester United 0-0 Watford, Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea, Southampton 0-0 Manchester City, Swansea 1-0 Stoke, Spurs 1-2 Leicester and West Ham 0-0 Everton
Highlights
HISTORY! Mo Salah becomes the first player to score 32 goals in a 38-match season and Liverpool lead against Brighton. Lovely finish on the turn after Solanke's lay off
Swansea take the lead! Andy King gives Swans the lead after Andre Ayew lays it off on the edge of the area and King bursts through from midfield to stroke in.
What a game this is at Wembley! Chances at both ends but it's the visitors who've taken the lead. Kelechi Iheanacho bursting into the area and prodding a pass through to Jamie Vardy. Although the ball is blocked, it breaks for Riyad Mahrez to curl in a fine left-foot shot. Earlier, Jamie Vardy had given Leicester the lead in the 4th minute. Mahrez had swung in a free-kick from the left and the England striker rose near unchallenged to direct a near-post header across Lloris and into the far corner. And who else but Harry Kane to level matters for Spurs. Danny Simpson's clearance hit Lucas Moura and rebound kindly to set Kane clear. With time and space, the England striker shoots low into the net with his left foot. Moves two behind Mo Salah in the race for the Golden Boot
Chelsea will take on Newcastle United in the bid to win a Champions League spot. But a win will not be enough as they have to also wish that Liverpool lose to Brighton
Arsene Wenger to take charge of his final game for Arsenal today.
TEAM NEWS: Mo Salah starts for Liverpool. There are two changes from the side that lost at Chelsea as Jordan Henderson and Dominic Solanke start instead of Nathaniel Clyne and James Milner. For the visitors Ezequiel Scheletto, Berem Kayal, Solly March, Jurgen Locadia are picked ahead of Bruno, Izquierdo, Gross and Ulloa.
The fixtures today:
Burnely vs Bournemouth, Crystal Palace vs West Brom, Huddersfield vs Arsenal, Liverpool vs Brighton, Manchester United vs Watford, Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Southampton vs Manchester City, Swansea vs Stoke, Spurs vs Leicester and West Ham vs Everton
Spurs starting XI: Lloris (C), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Sissoko, Lamela, Eriksen, Lucas, Kane.
Leicester XI: Jakupović, Simpson, Morgan (c), Maguire, Fuchs, Gray, Silva, Iborra, Mahrez, Iheanacho, Vardy
BBC informs: "Anthony Martial was expected to play for #MUFC today. He isn't in the starting XI or the bench. It's reported he has been at Old Trafford today, but has already driven away, an hour before kick-off. " A week before the FA Cup final...
Wayne Rooney not named in the Everton team and he may well have played his last game for the boyhood club. Didn't part in the greatest of terms yesterday by reportedly storming out of the training ground. He's been linked with a move to DC United in the MLS.
Swansea team news: In for Swansea are Angel Rangel, Mike van der Hoorn, Nathan Dyer and Tom Carroll with Naughton, Fernandez, Ki and Clucas making way. For already relegated Stoke, Lasse Sorensen replaces Glen Johnson.
SCENARIO: Swansea have small chance of staying up. They need a nine-goal swing to go past Southampton. If Swansea beat Stoke 4-0, they have to hope City hammer Southampton 5-0. A nine goal margin between the two teams. Unlikely but it's there....
Hello and Good Evening! Thanks for joining us for live score and updates on Matchday 38 - the final fixture in the English Premier League. Quite a few things have been decided but few things still riding on the last day. Liverpool and Chelsea are in the tussle for the fourth and final Champions League spot. The Premier League champions have been decided with Manchester City taking the trophy and records alongside. Manchester United will finish in second spot and Spurs are assured to finish in the top-four (and ahead of Arsenal) irrespective of the result today. At the bottom, Swansea and Southampton are in contention to go down and the odds are tipped in the Swans favour to join Stoke and West Brom into the Championship.