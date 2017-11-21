Police urge West Ham United fans to stop calling emergency number about team’s performances

The Essex Police Force Control Room are urging the club’s fans to stop calling the emergency number 999 every time West Ham lose a match. (Source: Reuters) The Essex Police Force Control Room are urging the club’s fans to stop calling the emergency number 999 every time West Ham lose a match. (Source: Reuters)

West Ham United’s woes don’t seem to end and the fans have now directed their fury on the club’s board, as was evident from the ‘RIP WHU’ and ‘Sack the Board’ banners that were held up during their recent defeat to Watford. Now, the Essex Police Force Control Room are urging the club’s fans to stop calling the emergency number 999 every time West Ham lose a match. “Ringing 999 because @WestHamUtd have lost again and you aren’t sure what to do is not acceptable! It is a complete waste of our time. #999foremergenciesonly (sic.)” the tweet read.

999 is the official emergency number in England that allows the caller to contact emergency services. Like any other emergency number, 999 also has a number of hoax calls going through it and there is also an urban myth that says that dialling the number and immediately hanging up charges mobile phone batteries. West Ham supporters have been taking their grievances a bit too far and a number of them have been calling 999 to find solutions to their club’s problems.

West Ham United’s performances have been dismal since they shifted to the London Stadium last season from the Hawthorns. They finished an impressive seventh in the 2015/16 Premier League season after fighting for Champions League spots for a better part of the year. But their league position last season, their first in the London Stadium, was only 11th. This season, the club fired manager Slaven Bilic after a string of poor performances had left them in the relegation zone. David Moyes was appointed as a replacement but he lost his first match in charge away from home to Watford. West Ham’s next match will be againsg 2015/16 champions Leicester City and that will also be Moyes’s first game in charge at home.

