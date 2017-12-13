Philippe Coutinho praises Jurgen Klopp influence in Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds to supporters at the end of the match against Spartak Moscow. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds to supporters at the end of the match against Spartak Moscow. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has credited manager Juergen Klopp with making him a more complete player and says a positional switch has made him feel more involved in games. The 25-year-old was Liverpool’s leading scorer last season with 14 goals in all competitions and the Brazilian’s influence on games has grown this campaign after he switched to a deeper role.

“I think the way he’s helped me to play when we don’t have the ball, when the team is under pressure, is really different,” Coutinho told the club’s official website. “We’ve changed how we play. We’ve tried to switch to a different style and I think that, bit-by-bit, I’m getting better with that and hopefully that can continue.

“I’m now in a deeper position and I’m always trying to improve, and be able to score goals and set off moves, because my position demands it,” added Coutinho, who has scored nine goals in 15 domestic and European appearances so far.

“You become more involved in the game. It’s a position that I feel that I’ve adapted to and I like it.” Liverpool, who are fifth in the Premier League, host West Bromwich Albion later on Wednesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App