Pep Guardiola and Mohamed Salah win November Premier League awards

Pep Guardiola was named November's Premier League manager of the month while Mohamed Salah became the first Egyptian to win the player of the month award.

By: Reuters | Published: December 15, 2017 8:09 pm
Pep Guardiola, Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Salah news, Mohamed Salah award, Pep Guardiola news, Pep Guardiola award, Premier League, sports news, football, Indian Express Pep Guardiola beat out Chelsea’s Antonio Conte, Burnley’s Sean Dyche, Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp, Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho and Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger for the award. (Source: AP)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was named November’s Premier League manager of the month for his third straight award while red-hot Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah became the first Egyptian to win the player of the month award.

Unbeaten City are top of the table with 49 points and defeated Arsenal, Leicester City, Huddersfield Town and Southampton in November as they stretched their winning streak to a record 15 games.

Guardiola beat out Chelsea’s Antonio Conte, Burnley’s Sean Dyche, Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp, Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho and Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger for the award.

The Premier League’s top scorer Salah was voted BBC African Footballer of the Year for 2017 this week and found the net seven times in November to swell his tally to 13 goals.

He scored twice in each of the wins against West Ham United, Southampton and Stoke City, and the opener in the 1-1 draw with defending champions Chelsea.

Salah edged out Burnley’s Robbie Brady, Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, Manchester United’s Ashley Young, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi.

