Friday, May 18, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Paul Lambert leaves Stoke City after Premier League relegation

Manager Paul Lambert has left Stoke City by mutual consent after they were relegated from the Premier League, the club announced on Friday.

The 48-year-old took over from Mark Hughes in January on a two-and-a-half year contract, with the club 18th in the league.

Results, however, failed to improve as Stoke won just two of his 15 matches in charge to finish second-bottom in the league with 33 points.

“The club would like to thank Paul for his work over the past four months and wish him well for the future,” Stoke said in a statement.

“Whilst he was unable to guide us to Premier League safety after being appointed in January, it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of effort, professionalism and dedication on his part.”

“Paul would like to thank the Board, players and staff for the opportunity and their support. Whilst looking forward to his next challenge, he would like to wish the Club every success next season.”

The departure of former Aston Villa and Norwich City boss Lambert leaves Stoke looking for a third permanent manager in a year.

British media reports have linked former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes with the Stoke hot seat after the Scot parted company with West Ham United on Wednesday.

