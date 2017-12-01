Paul Clement eager to strengthen Swansea City attack in January

Swansea City manager Paul Clement reacts during encounter against Chelsea. Swansea City manager Paul Clement reacts during encounter against Chelsea.

Swansea City are looking to recruit attacking players in the January transfer window to provide a much-needed boost to their misfiring forward line-up, manager Paul Clement said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match at Stoke City. Swansea are 19th in the standings after scoring just seven goals in 14 games, the lowest in the league, and level on points but a place ahead of bottom side Crystal Palace with Clement hopeful that new players can rescue the Welsh side.

“When you see our goal-scoring record and our ability to take chances, you can see we need to strengthen the forward positions,” Clement told reporters on Thursday. “How many players that will be? I don’t know. It’s hard to say at the moment, but certainly I think we need one or two.

“Our recruitment department are working hard to identify good players who can bring us more quality and more help in the forward positions, and who are realistic targets for us.” Swansea’s defensive solidity is keeping them within reach of safety as they lie three points behind 17th-placed West Bromwich Albion.

