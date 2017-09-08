My boys chose Swansea City, says Wilfried Bony

Wilfried Bony returned to Swansea for £12m from Manchester City. Wilfried Bony returned to Swansea for £12m from Manchester City.

Ivory Coast and newly recruited Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony has revealed that his two sons convinced him to return to Swansea City. It may be recalled here that Bony returned to Swansea for £12m from Manchester City.

In an interview with BBC, Bony said,”I think my boys decided. They heard about the interest and said ‘Daddy you have to go back to Swansea’. So my boys chose Swansea. There were other options – Lille, Fenerbahce and others – but most important was what my family said.”

Looking ahead, he said, “The most important thing is to stay fit. I wasn’t fit enough there, so when you’re not fit enough and you get a chance you push yourself maybe too much and your body isn’t going to react well to that.Sometimes you can then mentally or physically get problems.”

Recalling his period in City, where he moved in 2015, bony said, “I had good moments there. But, personally, I wish to do better than this – but things weren’t going my way so I’m now trying to move forward. I don’t regret the move. It was good for me to have another experience.”

“Even when I went to City and came back here, I was warming up and they were still singing that and that was a great feeling. When I came back I didn’t think they’d put that video on social media! That was crazy.”

On returning to Swansea, Bony said he is excited. “That is double motivation for me to hear the fans sing the song again. What I want is to do my best for the team to win and then we can enjoy the rest.”, he said and added, “”I completely supported them [Swansea] and wanted them to stay in the Premier League. I crossed my fingers for them in the last five games. I just wanted Swansea to stay up.”

