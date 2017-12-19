Mikel Arteta rumoured to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is currently part of Manchester City coaching staff. (Source: Reuters) Mikel Arteta is currently part of Manchester City coaching staff. (Source: Reuters)

Former Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is being lined up as the successor to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, if reports are any indication. Currently part of the Manchester City managerial staff under Pep Guardiola, Arteta had spent five years with the London club until severing ties in 2016. His work at City, who are currently flying away with the Premier League lead, has earned him plenty of praise including, it appears, at Arsenal.

Wenger who has been at the helm of the Gunners since 1996 is under contract until the end of the 2019 season with his future still undecided. Many Arsenal fans have been critical of his approach over transfer dealings but most importantly with lack of silverware. Their last Premier League title came in 2003-04 and not moving past the round of 16 since 2009.

As per The Telegraph, Arsenal board remains fond of Arteta despite the Spaniard snubbing the club when he retired. His education at Barcelona as a youngster is also being seen as a major factor towards the interest. Recent appointment of ex-Barca chief Raul Sanllehi as head of football relations could help Arsenal’s cause.

Arsenal’s view towards the future can further be seen by the fact that they’ve appointed Sven Mislintat as new head of recruitment. Manchester City’s plans to tie up Guardiola to more than the planned three years could tempt Arteta to return to his former club in hopes of stepping up to the big job.

Besides Arteta, other names being considered for post-Wenger era are former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry who has earned his UEFA Pro License. Henry is a big fan of Josh Kroenke, son and heir to Arsenal owner Stan. Former Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel, Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim and former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti are being considered as other potential candidates.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd