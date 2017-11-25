Michael Carrick reveals irregular heartbeat kept him out since September

Michael Carrick underwent a minor heart procedure called cardiac ablation. Michael Carrick underwent a minor heart procedure called cardiac ablation.

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick revealed in a statement that he has been out of action since September due to irregular heartbeat. Carrick said that he was now healthy and has returned back to training.

It was during the second half of a League Cup match against Burton, Carrick’s only appearance this season, that he felt ‘strange’. He thereafter underwent a series of tests which was followed by a procedure called cardiac ablation.

Reassuring his fans, Carrick released a statement on his latest health update and said, “I just want to clear up my situation as I’ve had quite a few people asking if I’m OK and why I haven’t been fit over the last couple of months. After feeling strange during the second half of the Burton game in September, I underwent a series of tests. It turned out to be due to an irregular heart rhythm which has been fully investigated and I had a procedure called a cardiac ablation.”

“I had to build up training steadily whilst being monitored closely but I feel fine now. I would like to reassure everyone that I’m healthy and back training hard with the team. I’m building up my fitness and aiming to be back in contention for selection soon,” he added.

Here is a statement in relation to my recent fitness. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/RN3TOE9VT4 — Michael Carrick (@carras16) 24 November 2017

Carrick joined the Old Trafford side from Tottenham in 2006 and has won five Premier League titles, Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup with the club.

