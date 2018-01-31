Mesut Ozil extends Arsenal contract until 2021

Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013. (Source: Reuters) Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has extended his contract at the London club by three and a half years to take the deal further to 2021. With the extension, Ozil has become the club’s highest paid player in history – earning about £350,000 a week before tax.

The deal ends months of speculation linking the German international on his way out of the Emirates. His previous contract was due to expire at the end of season. He joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in 2013 for a then club record £42.4 million.

The new deal commits him to Arsenal until he turns 32. He has made 21 appearances this season, scoring four goals and recording six assists.

The contract extension comes on the day that Arsenal broke back by signing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang which comes in the wake of exit of Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud slated to move as well (to Chelsea if reports are to be believed).

Ozil has won the FA Cup thrice during his time at Arsenal and no other player has recorded more assists or created more chances in the league since his debut in September 2013. For the German national team, he has made 88 appearances and won the 2014 World Cup.

