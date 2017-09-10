Marouane Fellaini to take legal action after being dragged in Wayne Rooney scandal

Marouane Fellaini to take legal action against English tabloids. (Source: AP) Marouane Fellaini to take legal action against English tabloids. (Source: AP)

While the Red Devils are disappointed with the draw against Stoke City on Saturday that broke their winning streak in the Premier League season, Marouane Fellaini had other things to worry about. The Manchester United player said that he will take legal action against English tabloids for being dragged in the Wayne Rooney scandal.

Many English newspapers reported that single mom Laura Simpson, was in the car with now Everton striker Rooney at the time of his recent arrest, had a night out with Fellaini. The Sun said, “Rooney party girl Laura Simpson enjoyed a night out with his ex team-mate Marouane Fellaini. But their budding romance had its chips when she dropped a Big Mac into his pool.”

Fellaini took to Twitter after the allegations by the media outlets and said that he has instructed his lawyers for legal action. “Most of the time I do not comment on the false stories written about me, but today is enough and I have instructed my lawyers,” he wrote.

Most of the time I do not comment on the false stories written about me, but today is enough and I have instructed my lawyers. — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) 10 September 2017

Rooney’s wife Coleen, who is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, is said to have deliberately missed the former United player’s game at Goodison Park on Saturday, a day before she was spotted without her wedding ring.

Manchester United currently stand at the top of the Premier League table with ten points after playing four games.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd