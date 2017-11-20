Marco Silva fails to commit future to Watford after latest win

Reports in the English media have claimed Everton remain keen on Silva succeeding Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park Reports in the English media have claimed Everton remain keen on Silva succeeding Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park

Watford manager Marco Silva refused to commit his future to the Premier League club after seeing his side earn a 2-0 win over West Ham United at Vicarage Road on Sunday. Reports in the English media have claimed Everton remain keen on Silva succeeding Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park, with one approach already rejected by Watford.

“We will not countenance an approach for our manager, either from Everton or indeed any other club, be it in the Premier League or abroad,” a spokesman for Watford had told Sky Sports earlier in the week. Yet when asked whether he would commit to staying with Watford following the victory that saw his side climb to eighth in the Premier League, Silva offered only vague answers.

“There has been zero distraction,” Silva said, in an interview with Sky Sports. “We know what our work is, we did a fantastic week, the players worked really hard and today they performed really well and we deserved the three points.

“My future is tomorrow. We start to prepare the next day, we have already planned the session. That is my future.

“I understand the questions, some things we can’t control. I know what is in my hands and that is the session tomorrow.

“My players know how committed I am. But some things in football you cannot control. Anything can happen.”

A goal in each half was enough for Silva’s side to secure their second home win of the season, and the Portuguese was pleased with the way his side went about their business. “It was a very good performance. We controlled all the match and had some very good moments,” Silva added.

