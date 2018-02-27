  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku ponders Premier League All-Star match

Romelu Lukaku has suggested the Premier League host an match similar to the NBA's All-Star game.

By: Reuters | Published: February 27, 2018 12:39 pm
romelu lukaku Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku applauds the fans after the match. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has suggested the Premier League host an match similar to the NBA’s All-Star game.

The NBA hosts an annual All-Star weekend with the main feature being a match contested by two teams comprised of the league’s best players, who are picked by popular vote.

“Here’s an idea for you guys… the NBA has an all-star game!,” the 24-year-old Belgian wrote on his verified Twitter account.

“Don’t you guys think we should organise one in the Premier League. The north vs the south! And the fans vote… what do you guys think?”

United are second in the Premier League and travel to Crystal Palace next Monday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

 
"Year in, year out people expect 20 goals from me. I have been doing it for 10 years straight so I think I’ve proved myself." 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table