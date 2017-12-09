Jose Mourinho questions Pep Guardiola’s ‘political message’ with Catalonia yellow ribbon

Jose Mourinho does not think he is allowed to give ‘political message’ like Pep Guardiola. Jose Mourinho does not think he is allowed to give ‘political message’ like Pep Guardiola.

After Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sported a yellow ribbon to protest against the imprisonment of pro-independence politicians in Spain’s Catalonia, Jose Mourinho felt that he would not be allowed to make a political statement in a similar way. The statements come ahead of Mourinho’s United hosting table toppers City at Old Trafford on Sunday. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

Guardiola, who was born in the Catalan region, has been vocal about his support for Catalan independence. He has worn the ribbons in show of solidarity to the eight government members jailed for participating in the independence referendum on October 1, which the Spanish government had declared illegal.

Last month, the 46-year old manager dedicated City’s Champions League win over Napoli to the Catalan independence movement. He also said in an interview that the people of Catalonia should be allowed a vote to decide whether they want to stay as part of Spain.

Mourinho, however, was not sure if he was allowed to express a ‘political message’ on the pitch. He was quoted by BBC as saying, “If the rules allow us to do that, he is a free citizen. My doubt is if the rules allow any political message on the pitch. I don’t think I would be allowed to.”

The two managers, who have been rivals since 2010 when Pep managed Barcelona and Mourinho was at Real Madrid, will meet on Sunday in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford. Ahead of the clash, Mourinho accused City players of diving. “They are a good team. They defend well, they react well when they lose the ball. They have a good dynamic in attack, have creative movement, amazing players and a fantastic coach. The one thing I don’t like a lot is that they lose their balance very easily. A little a bit of wind and they fall.”

Premier League leaders City will be looking to set a record on Sunday by winning their 14th league match in a row. The Red Devils trail City by eight points.

