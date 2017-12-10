Manchester United vs Manchester City, Live Premier League score, Manchester derby: Old Trafford gears up for big clash

Manchester United vs Manchester City, Live Premier League score: Rarely have the stakes been this high in the Manchester Derby Manchester United vs Manchester City, Live Premier League score: Rarely have the stakes been this high in the Manchester Derby

Manchester City are unbeaten in the league so far and are one win away from equalling Arsenal run of the longest winning streak in the Premier League – 14 matches on the trot. Manchester United, on the other hand, have not lost at home in the past 40 matches, a record in itself. Moreover, City have an eight-point lead over United in Premier League table and a win would help them make it 11. A gap as big as that in any stage of the season is a big advantage to have for the team on the right side of it. Catch live score and updates of the Manchester derby between Manchester United and Manchester City here.

KICK OFF: Manchester United kick off the match. They are in their home red shirts, City in sky blue, United attacking from left to right.

De Gea’s performances have inspired mythologies, City will hope they can get past all that. (Source: Reuters) De Gea’s performances have inspired mythologies, City will hope they can get past all that. (Source: Reuters)

2149 hrs IST: So Aguero on the bench for Manchester City and Gabriel Jesus starts, the rest of the squad is without too many standouts. Paul Pogba is serving his suspension, no Fellaini in the squad and the same goes for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. But Mourinho seems to have deployed a moving bus instead of a parked one with Herera, Lingard, Rashford and Martial all starting

2124 hrs IST: Teams

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany (c), Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Jesus



Subs: Bravo, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mangala, Danilo, Aguero

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Young; Ander Herrera, Matic; Martial, Lingard, Rashford; Lukaku.



Subs: Romero, Lindelof, Jones, Mata, Ibrahimovic, Shaw, McTominay.

2100 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Manchester Derby. It is one of the biggest fixtures in the Premier League calendar simply because of the size of the two clubs involved in it. But rarely has a clash of the Manchester juggernauts carried stakes as high as this. City are carrying all the trademarks of a Pep Guardiola side this season and a win here would practically give them an open highway to the Premier League trophy. It is not a stretch to say that this match also carries implications beyond this season. Mourinho’s third season struggles are well documented, Liverpool and Arsenal have been trying to get their acts together for some time now, Chelsea look uncertain while it is doubtful how long Tottenham can hold on to their young stars without a trophy. United’s former ‘noisy’ neighbours are on the march and a win for City in this match would set them up for the season and beyond.

