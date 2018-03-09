Manchester United vs Liverpool: When and where to watch MUN vs LIV Premier League match, live streaming, time in IST

Jurgen Klopp (left) and Jose Mourinho (right) during a heated altercation. (Source: File) Jurgen Klopp (left) and Jose Mourinho (right) during a heated altercation. (Source: File)

As the race for the top four spots heats up in the English Premier League, Manchester United and Liverpool lock horns once again at Old Trafford on Saturday. The last time the two teams met was back in October at Anfield Stadium which ended with a goalless draw. The rivalry between the two clubs has become flavourless in the past few seasons with United employing a particularly defensive approach on a number of occasions the two sides have met. When the two teams will meet again on Saturday, it will be about the battle to stick to the number position for the Red Devils. United are at the second position with 62 points while Liverpool are at third position with 60 points. With the title almost in City’s pocket, both the teams will be vying to be the best of the rest in Premier League. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool in the English Premier League?

Manchester United vs Liverpool will be played on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The last time the two teams met, the match had ended with a 0-0 stalemate.

What time is the kickoff between Manchester United vs Liverpool in the English Premier League?

The kickoff for Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League is at 6:00 PM IST. Manchester United are currently at the 2nd position in EPL table with 62 points, while Chelsea are at 3rd position with 60 points.

Where is Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which channel will air the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I live stream the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool online?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd