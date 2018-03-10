Manchester United vs Liverpool: Paul Pogba to miss clash due to injury

Paul Pogba will miss the clash against Liverpool on Saturday. (Source: Reuters) Paul Pogba will miss the clash against Liverpool on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba in their crucial clash against Liverpool on Saturday due to an injury. Pogba’s return to form got another blow as the Frenchman failed to finish a training session at United’s Carrington training ground on Friday.

Liverpool have a chance of overtaking Jose Mourinho’s men at the second position while the Old Trafford side could move five points clear if they win over the Merseyside rivals. Mourinho will be having midfield headache with Ander Herrera injured and Maraoune Fellaini doubtful. Fellaini started only once for United in the last five months due to knee injury. He also underwent knee surgery.

The 24-year old’s absence from the squad means Mourinho will start either the inexperienced Scott McTominay or veteran Michael Carrick, who has only started three games this term.

According to a report by telegraph.co.uk, Pogba was not seen among his fellow United players who arrived at the Lowry hotel in Salford for the clash against Jurgen Klopp’s men. The midfielder started for Man United during their wins against Chelsea and Crystal Palace but did not return to the Starting XI for the League match against Huddersfield as well as Champions League fixture against Sevilla.

