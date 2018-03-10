Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE Score Live Streaming: Liverpool start on attacking note in second half

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE Score: With all the criticisms around him for not scoring a goal since December, Marus Rashford had to be the player to become Manchester United’s hero once again. The 20-year old scored twice in the first half to give Manchester United a solid 2-0 lead against Liverpool. The Jose Mourinho’s side came out on the field without Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial who were both ruled out from injuries. With Alexis Sanchez having a hard time adjusting with the club in his early days, Rashford shouldered the responsibility on him to give the Red Devils a good start. United were playing the long-ball game with David de Gea being the initiator of moves and Romelu Lukaku the target man. The strategy worked on two occasions, as United made the most of the chances given to them. Liverpool tried to create a number of chances and found a number of set-pieces, but failed to capitalise. Manchester United lead 2-0 against Liverpool at half time.
Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD with kickoff at 6 PM IST. The Premier League match between the two teams can also be live streamed on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog here on IndianExpress.com.
Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE and Live Streaming:
Liverpool get a corner early on and it is James Milner who takes it but David de Gea was alert and he pushed the ball away from the box. Robert Firmino tried to take the ball but the referee blew his whistle for an untimely challenge on Scott McTominay.
CHANCE! Robert Firmno chipped one straight to Mohamed Salah inside the box but Ashley Young was quick to tackle him and he stayed around him and ensured he does not get the room to take the shot inside the box. Liverpool have started on a positive note here. MUN 2-0 LIV
HERE WE GO! Manchester United are leading 2-0 at half time. Liverpool kick off proceedings here. No changes have been made in the second half but it seems if the scoreline does not change, Liverpool might look to make a few changes.
No Paul Pogba, No Anthony Martial. No worries for Manchester United. Marcus Rashford is the hero they needed tonight. H Cometh the moment, cometh the man. MUN 2-0 LIV at half-time.
Two minutes of added time in the first half. Can Liverpool create something in the extra time. Meanwhile, Mourinho is still writing something in his little diary. What is he writing?
With three minutes of regulation time to go in the first half, Liverpool are keeping the possession with themselves in the hopes of scoring one before the whistle. But so far, United's defence has been almost unbreachable. Meanwhile, a corner to Liverpool in 44' minute.
CHANCE! Juan Mata tries a Wayne-Rooney style's overhead kick from Alexis Sanchez' pass but he missed the target by a whisker. Meanwhile, where is Liverpool defence? Probably they are sleeping on the field! No one saw Mata's run inside the box and he was on-side, one-on-one with Karius. Klopp needs to mend his defence.
35' Yellow card to Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain for his tackle on Scott McTominay. He knew it was a push and no complaints from the Liverpool midfielder. It is the first yellow card in the match and the referee was quick to give it out. Telling the players he would not tolerate any non sense.
What a pass from Alexis Sanchez to Juan Mata who flicked it to Romelu Lukaku. He tried to push the ball inside the box back to Sanchez but Liverpool's defender was quick to cover him. ALMOST!
Liverpool are desperate to create something out of nothing. They are getting the ball inside the net and trying to score something from set pieces and they almost did. A shot on target required David de Gea to be alert and the ball landed in his safe hands. MUN 2-0 LIV
GOALLLL! Marcus Rashford scores another!! Long ball from David De Gea, Lukaku put it inside the box, Mata took the shot which was deflected back to Rashford who put it inside the net. MUN 2-0 LIV. Marcus Rashford is silencing his critics at the moment.
Corner to Liverpool. James Milner took the corner and put the ball inside the box. Nemanja Matic failed to realise the run from Virgil Van Dijk who took the corner but it went away.
Both teams are starting to create chances at the moments. Liverpool found the ball inside United's box but Eric Bailly was alert to clear the danger. United then counter-attacked and got inside the opponent's box but Dejan Lovren was quick to take care of the danger. Rashford and Lukaku are looking dangerous.
GOALLLL! GOALLLL!! Screamer from Marcus Rashford. A little headed touch to keep control, dribbled past Alexander Arnold and then kicked it inside the net. His first goal since Christmas. MUN 1-0 LIV.
Good long pass from David De Gea which was headed backwards by Romelu Lukaku and Rashford was quick to take control. 15' MUN 1-0 LIV
Liverpool finally made it inside the box with defensive error from Manchester United. But Chris Smalling was quick to realise the danger and he shoved the ball away . Corner to Liverpool.
Terrible corner from Virgil Van Dijk! The ball went to the other corner. 14 minutes down, MUN 0-0 LIV
It has been a slow start from both the teams as Manchester United are finding it hard to keep the possession while Liverpool are struggling to make anything with the ball at the moment. Jose Mourinho is writing his notes by the way and we can only wonder what he is scribbling in his little notebook.
Cautious start from Manchester United and they are happy at the moment letting the ball in their own half. Liverpool keeping the possession right now. ANd it seems like Mourinho is "parking the bus"!
HERE WE GO! Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata sets the ball rolling and the match is on. Remember - there is no Paul Pogba tonight but United's hero against Crystal Palace Nemanja Matic is in the middle with Scott McTominay. Juan Mata is starting as well.
Manchester United and Liverpool players are coming on the field now. We are minutes away from kickoff at Old Trafford. The crowd is jam-packed as expected and Manchester United fans are roaring in numbers at the moment. Liverpool will look to wipe those smiles off those faces tonight.
Surprisingly, even Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is wary of Juan Mata's presence in the middle tonight.
"United is a group of unbelievably strong players. Mata is on the pitch, and he can change the game completely. Rashford’s speed on the wing changes the game a little bit. Lukaku is always a threat. We have to be really strong with and without the ball. I have tried to find a good set-up for this game, a good mixture."
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has spoken to Sky Sports and he expects midfielder Juan Mata to be the game changer. “Juan Mata offers experience, and has the capacity to move into areas where he can connect our game, because he is very intelligent. Liverpool are a very strong team in fast counter attack, in transition, so the more times we lose the ball, the more chances they have for that transition."He also speaks on Paul Pogba: "We want to win the game. Paul Pogba is injured, yesterday in training. He was in an unlucky situation. I really don’t know when he is back.”
Manchester United's team is in the house. So are Liverpool players! As Sherlock Holmes would say, "The game is afoot!"
Here is the Liverpool line-up for the Manchester United clash: Emre Can in the middle with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in front with Robert Firmino. Adam Lallana on the bench. That is a dangerous offensive unit.
Here is the Manchester United team line up: Scott McTominay in the middle with Nemanja Matic. Marcus Rashford is in for Jesse Lingard. Marouane Fellaini is on the bench. No Anthony Martial or Paul Pogba tonight.
With the match just an hour away from kickoff, the loyal fans from both parts of the town are starting to gather in numbers to witness the big clash. The heat is on as there is clear tensions on the faces and we will surely see some chanting in the crowd tonight as one of the teams will take home the bragging rights.
Paul Pogba's bad period continues as he has been ruled out of from the crucial clash against Liverpool. He failed to complete the training session due to injury. With him gone, Jose Mourinho is likely to employ the experienced Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera or inexperienced Scott McTominay in his place.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Manchester United vs Chelsea, English Premier League club. Today we will see if heavy metal music will topple the bus away from home! Stay tuned for Live updates.