Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE Score Live Streaming: Liverpool start on attacking note in second half

Manchester United are playing Liverpool at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford scored two goals in the first half. (Reuters)

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE Score: With all the criticisms around him for not scoring a goal since December, Marus Rashford had to be the player to become Manchester United’s hero once again. The 20-year old scored twice in the first half to give Manchester United a solid 2-0 lead against Liverpool. The Jose Mourinho’s side came out on the field without Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial who were both ruled out from injuries. With Alexis Sanchez having a hard time adjusting with the club in his early days, Rashford shouldered the responsibility on him to give the Red Devils a good start. United were playing the long-ball game with David de Gea being the initiator of moves and Romelu Lukaku the target man. The strategy worked on two occasions, as United made the most of the chances given to them. Liverpool tried to create a number of chances and found a number of set-pieces, but failed to capitalise. Manchester United lead 2-0 against Liverpool at half time.

Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD with kickoff at 6 PM IST. The Premier League match between the two teams can also be live streamed on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog here on IndianExpress.com.

  1. 7:10PM
    10 Mar, 18
    51' Corner to Liverpool

    Liverpool get a corner early on and it is James Milner who takes it but David de Gea was alert and he pushed the ball away from the box. Robert Firmino tried to take the ball but the referee blew his whistle for an untimely challenge on Scott McTominay.

  2. 7:08PM
    10 Mar, 18
    49' CHANCE!

    CHANCE! Robert Firmno chipped one straight to Mohamed Salah inside the box but Ashley Young was quick to tackle him and he stayed around him and ensured he does not get the room to take the shot inside the box. Liverpool have started on a positive note here. MUN 2-0 LIV

  3. 7:05PM
    10 Mar, 18
    Second half, MUN 2-0 LIV

    HERE WE GO! Manchester United are leading 2-0 at half time. Liverpool kick off proceedings here.  No changes have been made in the second half but it seems if the scoreline does not change, Liverpool might look to make a few changes.

  4. 6:50PM
    10 Mar, 18
    Half-time, MUN 2-0 LIV

    No Paul Pogba, No Anthony Martial. No worries for Manchester United. Marcus Rashford is the hero they needed tonight. H Cometh the moment, cometh the man. MUN 2-0 LIV at half-time.

  5. 6:46PM
    10 Mar, 18
    Additional time

    Two minutes of added time in the first half. Can Liverpool create something in the extra time. Meanwhile, Mourinho is still writing something in his little diary. What is he writing?

  6. 6:44PM
    10 Mar, 18
    43' Manchester United 2-0 Liverpool

    With three minutes of regulation time to go in the first half, Liverpool are keeping the possession with themselves in the hopes of scoring one before the whistle. But so far, United's defence has been almost unbreachable. Meanwhile, a corner to Liverpool in 44' minute.

  7. 6:40PM
    10 Mar, 18
    39' CHANCE!

    CHANCE! Juan Mata tries a Wayne-Rooney style's overhead kick from Alexis Sanchez' pass but he missed the target by a whisker. Meanwhile, where is Liverpool defence? Probably they are sleeping on the field! No one saw Mata's run inside the box and he was on-side, one-on-one with Karius. Klopp needs to mend his defence.

  8. 6:36PM
    10 Mar, 18
    Yellow card to Liverpool player!

    35' Yellow card to Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain for his tackle on Scott McTominay. He knew it was a push and no complaints from the Liverpool midfielder. It is the first yellow card in the match and the referee was quick to give it out. Telling the players he would not tolerate any non sense.

  9. 6:31PM
    10 Mar, 18
    31' CHANCE!

    What a pass from Alexis Sanchez to Juan Mata who flicked it to Romelu Lukaku. He tried to push the ball inside the box back to Sanchez but Liverpool's defender was quick to cover him. ALMOST!

  10. 6:29PM
    10 Mar, 18
    29' SAVE!

    Liverpool are desperate to create something out of nothing. They are getting the ball inside the net and trying to score something from set pieces and they almost did. A shot on target required David de Gea to be alert and the ball landed in his safe hands. MUN 2-0 LIV

  11. 6:26PM
    10 Mar, 18
    24' GOALLLL, MUN 2-0 LIV

    GOALLLL! Marcus Rashford scores another!! Long ball from David De Gea, Lukaku put it inside the box, Mata took the shot which was deflected back to Rashford who put it inside the net. MUN 2-0 LIV. Marcus Rashford is silencing his critics at the moment.

  12. 6:25PM
    10 Mar, 18
    23' CHANCE!

    Corner to Liverpool. James Milner took the corner and put the ball inside the box. Nemanja Matic failed to realise the run from Virgil Van Dijk who took the corner but it went away.

  13. 6:20PM
    10 Mar, 18
    18' Manchester United 1-0 Liverpool

    Both teams are starting to create chances at the moments. Liverpool found the ball inside United's box but Eric Bailly was alert to clear the danger. United then counter-attacked and got inside the opponent's box but Dejan Lovren was quick to take care of the danger. Rashford and Lukaku are looking dangerous.

  14. 6:16PM
    10 Mar, 18
    Marcus Rashford scores, MUN 1-0 LIV

    GOALLLL!  GOALLLL!! Screamer from Marcus Rashford. A little headed touch to keep control, dribbled past Alexander Arnold and then kicked it inside the net. His first goal since Christmas. MUN 1-0 LIV.

    Good long pass from David De Gea which was headed backwards by Romelu Lukaku and Rashford was quick to take control. 15' MUN 1-0 LIV

  15. 6:13PM
    10 Mar, 18
    Chris Smalling to the rescue

    Liverpool finally made it inside the box with defensive error from Manchester United. But Chris Smalling was quick to realise the danger and he shoved the ball away . Corner to Liverpool. 

    Terrible corner from Virgil Van Dijk! The ball went to the other corner. 14 minutes down, MUN 0-0 LIV

  16. 6:10PM
    10 Mar, 18
    10' Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

    It has been a slow start from both the teams as Manchester United are finding it hard to keep the possession while Liverpool are struggling to make anything with the ball at the moment. Jose Mourinho is writing his notes by the way and we can only wonder what he is scribbling in his little notebook.

  17. 6:05PM
    10 Mar, 18
    4' Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

    Cautious start from Manchester United and they are happy at the moment letting the ball in their own half. Liverpool keeping the possession right now. ANd it seems like Mourinho is "parking the bus"!

  18. 6:00PM
    10 Mar, 18
    KICK-OFF

    HERE WE GO! Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata sets the ball rolling and the match is on. Remember - there is no Paul Pogba tonight but United's hero against Crystal Palace Nemanja Matic is in the middle with Scott McTominay. Juan Mata is starting as well.

  19. 5:56PM
    10 Mar, 18
    Minutes away from kickoff

    Manchester United and Liverpool players are coming on the field now. We are minutes away from kickoff at Old Trafford. The crowd is jam-packed as expected and Manchester United fans are roaring in numbers at the moment. Liverpool will look to wipe those smiles off those faces tonight.

  20. 5:39PM
    10 Mar, 18
    Jurgen Klopp: Mata is on the pitch and he can change the game completely

    Surprisingly, even Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is wary of Juan Mata's presence in the middle tonight. 

    "United is a group of unbelievably strong players. Mata is on the pitch, and he can change the game completely. Rashford’s speed on the wing changes the game a little bit. Lukaku is always a threat. We have to be really strong with and without the ball. I have tried to find a good set-up for this game, a good mixture."

  21. 5:35PM
    10 Mar, 18
    Jose Mourinho: Juan Mata can help us

    Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has spoken to Sky Sports and he expects midfielder Juan Mata to be the game changer. “Juan Mata offers experience, and has the capacity to move into areas where he can connect our game, because he is very intelligent. Liverpool are a very strong team in fast counter attack, in transition, so the more times we lose the ball, the more chances they have for that transition."He also speaks on Paul Pogba: "We want to win the game. Paul Pogba is injured, yesterday in training. He was in an unlucky situation. I really don’t know when he is back.”

  23. 5:04PM
    10 Mar, 18
    Liverpool team Line-up

    Here is the Liverpool line-up for the Manchester United clash: Emre Can in the middle with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in front with Robert Firmino. Adam Lallana on the bench. That is a dangerous offensive unit.

  24. 5:02PM
    10 Mar, 18
    Manchester United team Line-up

    Here is the Manchester United team line up: Scott McTominay in the middle with Nemanja Matic. Marcus Rashford is in for Jesse Lingard. Marouane Fellaini is on the bench. No Anthony Martial or Paul Pogba tonight.

  25. 4:54PM
    10 Mar, 18
    Heat is on!

    With the match just an hour away from kickoff, the loyal fans from both parts of the town are starting to gather in numbers to witness the big clash. The heat is on as there is clear tensions on the faces and we will surely see some chanting in the crowd tonight as one of the teams will take home the bragging rights.

  26. 4:46PM
    10 Mar, 18
    Paul Pogba ruled out

    Paul Pogba's bad period continues as he has been ruled out of from the crucial clash against Liverpool. He failed to complete the training session due to injury. With him gone, Jose Mourinho is likely to employ the experienced Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera or inexperienced Scott McTominay in his place. 

  27. 4:43PM
    10 Mar, 18
    Welcome to our Live blog!

    Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Manchester United vs Chelsea, English Premier League club. Today we will see if heavy metal music will topple the bus away from home! Stay tuned for Live updates.

