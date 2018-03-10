Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE Score Live Streaming: Liverpool start on attacking note in second half

Marcus Rashford scored two goals in the first half. (Reuters) Marcus Rashford scored two goals in the first half. (Reuters)

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE Score: With all the criticisms around him for not scoring a goal since December, Marus Rashford had to be the player to become Manchester United’s hero once again. The 20-year old scored twice in the first half to give Manchester United a solid 2-0 lead against Liverpool. The Jose Mourinho’s side came out on the field without Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial who were both ruled out from injuries. With Alexis Sanchez having a hard time adjusting with the club in his early days, Rashford shouldered the responsibility on him to give the Red Devils a good start. United were playing the long-ball game with David de Gea being the initiator of moves and Romelu Lukaku the target man. The strategy worked on two occasions, as United made the most of the chances given to them. Liverpool tried to create a number of chances and found a number of set-pieces, but failed to capitalise. Manchester United lead 2-0 against Liverpool at half time.

Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD with kickoff at 6 PM IST. The Premier League match between the two teams can also be live streamed on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog here on IndianExpress.com.

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE SCORE and Live Streaming:

