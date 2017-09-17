Only in Express

Manchester United vs Everton Live score: Wayne Rooney returns to Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Everton Live score and updates: All eyes will be on Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku who will be returning to their respective previous clubs. Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Old Trafford.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 17, 2017 7:35 pm
Manchester United vs Everton Live score: All eyes will be on Wayne Rooney as he returns to Old Trafford.
Manchester United vs Everton Live score: The main highlight of the Manchester United vs Everton clash will be Wayne Rooney, who returns to Old Trafford for the first time this season while Romelu Lukaku, leading scorer for United this season, faces his former club for the first time. On the surface, it would be an easy outing for Manchester United as Everton have won just one out of four matches in the league and United have been extremely convincing. However for the Red Devils, a notable absentee is Paul Pogba who is out with an injury for the next few weeks. Everton was defeated by Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea after managing to draw against Manchester City 1-1. United, on the other hand, started the season brilliantly with three wins before a surprise draw against Stoke City last weekend.

Manchester United vs Everton Live score and updates

MANAGERS SPEAK

Ronald Koeman: But after United we have four home games – Sunderland in the cup, Apollon Limassol in the Europa, Bournemouth and Burnley. It’s really important that we come through that period with a lot of wins. It’s a big miss that we don’t have Romelu Lukaku anymore but then everybody knows that.

Jose Mourinho: The number of appearances, the number of goals, the number of trophies. I think clearly he (Wayne Rooney) is one of the most important players in the history of Manchester United. I think the stadium will show him the respect he deserves, I hope, before and after the match, not during the match.

