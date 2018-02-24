Manchester United vs Chelsea: When and where to watch MUN vs CHE Premier League match, live streaming, time in IST

The growing rivalry between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte is likely to play out this weekend at Old Trafford. (File) The growing rivalry between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte is likely to play out this weekend at Old Trafford. (File)

As the race for the top four spots heats up in the English Premier League, Manchester United and Chelsea lock horns once again at Old Trafford on Sunday. The last time the two teams met was back in November at Stamford Bridge which the Antonio Conte’s side went on to win by 1-0 with Alvaro Morata scoring the goal for their side. Things between the two clubs have escalated much since then with the two managers, Antonio Conte and Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho engaging in a war of words with each other. The rivalry between the two managers is guaranteed to spice up the contest on Sunday. Moreover, with Manchester City taking a lead of 16 points in the table, the contest for the EPL trophy is all but settled. What remains now is to be the best among the rest – the second position. United are currently at 56 points, three points ahead of 4th placed Chelsea. When the two sides meet on Sunday, getting on to the coveted 2nd position will be the key motivator for both of them. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

When is Manchester United vs Chelsea in the English Premier League?

Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played on Sunday, February 24, 2018. The last time the two teams met, Chelsea had take a 1-0 victory with Alvaro Morata scoring from a header.

What time is the kickoff between Manchester United vs Chelsea in the English Premier League?

The kickoff for Manchester United vs Chelsea in the Premier League is at 7:35 PM IST. Manchester United are currently at the 2nd position in EPL table with 56 points, while Chelsea are at 4th position with 53 points.

Where is Manchester United vs Chelsea in the Premier League?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which channel will air the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Chelsea?

Manchester United vs Chelsea in the Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I live stream the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Chelsea online?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

