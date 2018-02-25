Manchester United vs Chelsea, Live Score and Live Streaming: Willian puts Chelsea ahead at Old Trafford; United 0-1 Chelsea

Both Manchester United and Chelsea return to the Premier League after playing out draws in the midweek in the UEFA Champions League. United travelled to Sevilla and played a 0-0 draw while Chelsea were held to 1-1 by Barcelona. The contested between third-placed United and fourth-placed Chelsea would not see a swap in places unless the Londoners win by a six-goal margin. For United it is a chance to return to second in the table after Liverpool moved up with their win over West Ham United. Off the pitch, it will be chance for both managers – Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho – to one up the other with their respective strategies. Catch live scores and updates from Manchester United vs Chelsea in the English Premier League.
Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played at Old Trafford with three points separating the third-placed Red Devils from the Blues. Expect plenty of action off the pitch too as Mourinho and Conte face off after plenty of allegations aimed at the other at the start of the year. The crucial Premier League game will kick off at 7.30 PM IST and will be available live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.
Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Score and Updates from Old Trafford:
Chelsea go ahead through Willain - who scored in the midweek too - and it is 1-0 to the Blues!
Professional foul by Kante as Pogba skips away and initiates a counter. Tugs Pogba from behind and brings the Frenchman down. Kante is booked
Chance for Alexis Sanchez from inside the Chelsea box but the attempted toe poke with Blue shirts closing him down is tame and into Courtois' hands. Good spell of play for United now. It is 0-0 after half hour of play at Old Trafford
Old Trafford finally finds its voice as Manchester United attack from the left and in numbers. Martial running the counter from the left before it broke down. Returned soon after with Lukaku taking a shot at the end, however it has been blocked and is cupped easily by Courtois.
Scrappy, scrappy, scrappy! The flow of play that was there in the first ten odd minutes has evaporated. Both teams trying to move things but being stopped from doing so with fouls or breaks in play. Neither attacks testing the keepers. So much so, De Gea is sending his goal kicks out of play! Goalless at Old Trafford after 22 minutes
After being dominated by Chelsea in the first ten minutes, Manchester United seemed to have taken control of the situation. Getting involved in the Chelsea half with Lukaku and Sanchez involved. Not working out to test Courtois though. Stays 0-0 after 15 minutes
Chelsea have the early charge and they almost come close to scoring. Alonso with a cross from the flank, into Morata's path in the area and the Spaniard gets his foot to it even as a United player fails to close him down. But Morata's effort comes back off the woodwork. Hazard pounces on the return but his shot is tipped over by De Gea. Conte, on the touchline, is already jumping - something he had said he likes doing if his team is playing well
KICK OFF! No squirmish between Conte and Mourinho before the game. Basic handshake to begin things. No drama... yet. On to the football then!
An 89th minute winner for Spurs at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace. Who else but Harry Kane with the goal! A header from the corner and Spurs take all three points.
On paper, both teams look very attacking but then again, how they go forward remains to be seen. Both managers can well turn this into a snoozefest - something Mourinho has on quite a few instances this instances. But sure hoping for attacking intent from both.
Manchester United XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Martial, Lukaku, Sanchez
Subs: J Pereira, Bailly, Shaw, Carrick, Mata, Lingard, Rashford.
Chelsea XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Moses, Drinkwater, Kante, Alonso, Willian, Morata, Hazard
Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Fabregas, Pedro, Giroud
Against the top-six, Manchester United don't have the greatest record under Jose Mourinho. United have won only four of their 16 league matches under the Portuguese against the other established top-six teams while drawing five and losing seven, scoring 12 and conceding 18 in the process. The team's attitude in Sevilla also came under criticism as the team stood back and soaked in the pressure while allowing the Spanish club to go after them.
Hello and Good Evening for our live coverage of the Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League game at Old Trafford. Neither side in contention for the title it seems after Manchester City blitzed past everyone but still lots to do in the battle for top-four and that all-important second place for European place next season. Centre of attention will be the managers: Conte vs Mourinho. After all the battle in the press conferences, it has now turned to the pitch side.