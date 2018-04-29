Manchester United vs Arsenal Live streaming: When and where to watch United vs Arsenal Live streaming, TV Channel, Time in IST

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal and Manchester United had dominated the Premier League in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. (Source: Reuters) Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal and Manchester United had dominated the Premier League in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford in what will be Arsene Wenger’s last match against his old rivals. Wenger’s Arsenal team and Manchester United were the dominant forces in the Premier League in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s and had played many memorable matches against each other across various competitions. Since then, though, the Arsenal’s wilting influence on the top end of the table meant that the rivalry meant that the rivalry reduced in intensity. Apart from this, Wenger has also had several run-ins with United’s current boss Jose Mourinho. Mourinho has admitted in recent weeks, though, that he has immense respect for Wenger and that he hopes the Frenchman does not retire from football management fully.

When is Manchester United’s Premier League match against Arsenal?

Manchester United’s Premier League match against Arsenal will be played on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Where is Manchester United’s Premier League match against Arsenal?

Manchester United’s Premier League match against Arsenal will be played at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United. Arsenal had won the reverse fixture 2-0.

What time does Manchester United’s Premier League match against Arsenal start?

Manchester United’s Premier League match against Arsenal starts at 9 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United’s Premier League match against Arsenal?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Manchester United’s Premier League match against Arsenal?

The match can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, commentary and more, follow IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App