Manchester United vs Arsenal Live score Live streaming Premier League: United 1-0 Arsenal in 1st half

By the late 2000's, the Premier League, then known as the Barclays Premier League, and its big clubs had become the global empires they are now known as. The foundation for this success was laid in the late 90's and the early 2000's and this means that much of the world missed out upon a rivalry like few others that brewed during this period. Manchester United consider Liverpool their biggest traditional rivals and that is a perch that the Anfield giants can never be dislodged from. But in the decade or so between 1996 and 2006, United fans, and particuarly the players and manager Alex Ferguson began looking at another team with a similar level of disdain.

Arsene Wenger's arrival at Arsenal in 1996 marked the end of United's monopoly in the league. In the five years before that only Blackburn Rovers won the league title apart from United and Kevin Keegan's Newcastle United gave the Old Trafford side a semblance of a challenge. But Arsene Wenger was the first, and probably the greatest, true rival that Alex Ferguson found. It came to a point where the two managers could not stand each other with Wenger refusing to take Ferguson's name in press conferences. The teams reflected the enmity between their bosses and brawls were a common sight whenever they played each other. For what was at stake was almost always a Premier League title or an FA Cup. One thing is for sure, though; if it wasn't for Wenger and what he did at Arsenal, this rivalry would have never happened

But that doesn't take away the fact that some of the most memorable moments in English football history have come from that period. Marc Overmars' curler that set Arsenal en route to a double in 1998, David Beckham and Dennis Bergkamp's screamers before Ryan Giggs' meandering run ending in a goal during THAT FA Cup semi-final replay in 1999 that set United en route to a treble, Thierry Henry's ridiculous volley from outside the box in 2000, the Battle of Old Trafford, the Battle of the buffet, Patrick Viera screaming "Fantastic! FANTASTIC!" in 2002 after Arsenal won the title at Old Trafford; the list goes on and on. Over the years, the rivalry may have fizzed out and hatred between the two factions may have been replaced by respect. Perhaps this is why, on a night when Wenger leads his beloved Arsenal one last time at Old Trafford, one can expect him to get a rousing ovation from the United fans.

