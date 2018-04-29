Manchester United vs Arsenal Live score Live streaming Premier League: United 1-0 Arsenal in 1st half

Quite a few rivalries have popped up in the Premier League since its first season in 1992/93 but few have been intense and memorable as Manchester United vs Arsenal between 1996 and 2006. It was one that raised the standard of football in the league and even marked a change in the transfer policy of the two clubs, thus forcing other big clubs to follow suit. And all this would never have happened had Arsene Wenger not set out to do what he did when he first arrived at Arsenal in 1996. Kevin Keegan had tried before and the likes of Jose Mourinho and Roberto Mancini have all come and gone since but no manager pushed Sir Alex Ferguson the way Wenger did.
Arsene Wenger has had multiple run-ins with Manchester United's current manager Jose Mourinho and their legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Both of them have reached out with warm messages for him as the Frenchman prepares to lead his side one last time at Old Trafford. Mourinho has even said that he would like to stay at one club, possibly, United for as long as Wenger did at Arsenal. "I would see myself doing it but the new concept of media, social media, the pundit industry, the way people can express and influence the opinion, it is too much pressure - not just for the manager - but also for the club. It is impossible for someone to resist for a long time, especially without any kind of success. To stay a manager, to have four or five years to try to get a trophy and to improve the team, I don't think you allow that any more." Wenger, for his part, admitted that he had been approached by then United chairman Martin Edwards when Alex Ferguson was mulling retirement in 2001 but turned it down simply because, "Arsenal is the love of my life." Wenger may have won lesser trophies than both Ferguson and Mourinho in his career but, in terms of impact on a single club, he might just pip both his rivals. Nonetheless, the mutual respect that has sprung up between the two clubs for the teams that played between 1996 and 2006 means that one can expecte Old Trafford to give Wenger a rousing welcome in his final outing.
Pin-point cross into the box from the right by Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez head it towards goal at the far post, his header is blocked but it falls kindly for Pogba who only has to turn it into the unguarded net. United lead.
Herrera provides Valencia down the right who provides Lingard inside but he is unable to control the ball sufficiently and the attack fizzes out.
Smalling provides Lingard up front and the latter is in space in the right, his shot is blocked by Calum. Pretty even contest so far in terms of possession but United certainly have had more clear-cut chances.
Chances on both ends, Paul Pogba receives the ball in the box after Arsenal give it away cheaply but can't keep his shot at the near post on target from a tight angle. Moments later, Arsenal get ahead with Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan combining but it comes to nothing.
Wenger receives a special memento from Sir Alex Ferguson before the match gets going. United in their home colours attacking from left to right, Arsenal in their away blue.
Just eight changes then for Arsenal. Only David Ospina, Hector Bellerin and Granit Xhaka play from the team that faced Atletico Madrid in the midweek. This match may have ceremony and history but as far as the season is concerned, it is nothing compared to the second leg of the Europa League semi-final for which Arsenal travel to Madrid next week. For United, Victor Lindelof comes in place of Phil Jones.
Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia (C), Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Ander Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Lukaku, Alexis SanchezSubs: Joel, Marcos Rojo, Fellaini, Mata, McTominay, Martial, Rashford
Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Nelson, Mkhitaryan, AubameyangSubs: Cech, Monreal, Holding, Osei-Tutu, Willock, Welbeck, Nketiah
By the late 2000's, the Premier League, then known as the Barclays Premier League, and its big clubs had become the global empires they are now known as. The foundation for this success was laid in the late 90's and the early 2000's and this means that much of the world missed out upon a rivalry like few others that brewed during this period. Manchester United consider Liverpool their biggest traditional rivals and that is a perch that the Anfield giants can never be dislodged from. But in the decade or so between 1996 and 2006, United fans, and particuarly the players and manager Alex Ferguson began looking at another team with a similar level of disdain.
Arsene Wenger's arrival at Arsenal in 1996 marked the end of United's monopoly in the league. In the five years before that only Blackburn Rovers won the league title apart from United and Kevin Keegan's Newcastle United gave the Old Trafford side a semblance of a challenge. But Arsene Wenger was the first, and probably the greatest, true rival that Alex Ferguson found. It came to a point where the two managers could not stand each other with Wenger refusing to take Ferguson's name in press conferences. The teams reflected the enmity between their bosses and brawls were a common sight whenever they played each other. For what was at stake was almost always a Premier League title or an FA Cup. One thing is for sure, though; if it wasn't for Wenger and what he did at Arsenal, this rivalry would have never happened
But that doesn't take away the fact that some of the most memorable moments in English football history have come from that period. Marc Overmars' curler that set Arsenal en route to a double in 1998, David Beckham and Dennis Bergkamp's screamers before Ryan Giggs' meandering run ending in a goal during THAT FA Cup semi-final replay in 1999 that set United en route to a treble, Thierry Henry's ridiculous volley from outside the box in 2000, the Battle of Old Trafford, the Battle of the buffet, Patrick Viera screaming "Fantastic! FANTASTIC!" in 2002 after Arsenal won the title at Old Trafford; the list goes on and on. Over the years, the rivalry may have fizzed out and hatred between the two factions may have been replaced by respect. Perhaps this is why, on a night when Wenger leads his beloved Arsenal one last time at Old Trafford, one can expect him to get a rousing ovation from the United fans.