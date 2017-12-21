Top News

Manchester United, Manchester City to escape punishment over derby fracas

By: AP | Manchester | Published: December 21, 2017 11:58 pm
The incident took place around the doorway to City's dressing room after the team's 2-1 win over United. (Source: File)
Manchester United and Manchester City will not be sanctioned following a review into a melee involving players and coaches from both Premier League teams after the derby at Old Trafford this month.

After receiving evidence from both clubs and independent eyewitness accounts, the English Football Association said it will be taking “no formal action.”

The incident took place around the doorway to City’s dressing room after the team’s 2-1 win over United on Dec. 10. About 15 people were involved and City assistant coach Mikel Arteta sustained a cut on his forehead.

The FA also said Thursday that United manager Jose Mourinho would not be punished for comments made to the media before the derby. Mourinho accused City’s players of going to ground too easily and said match officials needed to be aware of City’s “tactical fouling.”

Mourinho was reminded that “any further public comments about match officials may result in disciplinary action,” the FA said.

