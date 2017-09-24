Manchester United seek CCTV footage over controversial chant

Romelu Lukaku has scored six goals in six games for United. (Source: Reuters) Romelu Lukaku has scored six goals in six games for United. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United may be going all guns blazing in the Premier League with five wins in six matches to stand second in the table level on points with Manchester City. The two clubs are only separated on goal difference with City having scored four more goals than United. The credit for much of United’s surge would go to Romelu Lukaku who now has six goals in six games – same as Sergio Aguero and Alvaro Morata. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

At the same time as his goal scoring prowess has club moving in the right direction, a sexist chant by the fans has United embroiled in controversy with anti discrimination Kick It Out organisation calling for action. And action is what they’re getting with United asking for CCTV footage of their match against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium which The Red Devils won 1-0 with a Lukaku winner.

Even as Lukaku asked fans to move on from the chant, “Great backing since I joined #MUFC. Fans have meant well with their songs but let’s move on together. #RespectEachOther,” he was quoted as saying by the United Twitter account.

A further statement followed later, “The club and the player have been clear in asking for an end to the chant. The club is in discussion with the police and has asked for CCTV footage from Southampton.”

The chant which refers to the size of the 24-year-old’s Belgian’s penis has been described as “offensive and discriminatory”.

Speaking post the match, in which he was sent off, Jose Mourinho said he did not understand any of the songs heard at football games with his focus being on the game. “The only music I understand clearly is one of my opponents – not today but in other games – where they tell Mourinho to go to some place. The only thing I will say is the support was amazing from the first to the last minute.”

Spokesman for Kick It Out said, “Kick It Out would like to reiterate its stance that such behaviour has no place in football. Romelu Lukaku himself has requested that the supporters ‘move on’ from singing the chant in question and Manchester United now has a responsibility to ensure that the request is complied with.”

