Manchester United are playing boring football, says Louis van Gaal

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has slammed the current playing style under Jose Mourinho while stating that the Reds have become ‘boring’. He further said their cross-town rivals Manchester City play a better brand of football. Manchester City have ran away at the top of the Premier League table with an 11 point lead after 16 games. In the derby on Sunday, City edged United 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Van Gaal’s two-year stint as the manager of Manchester United from 2014 was largely criticised for his negative and defensive tactics. In the two seasons, United finish fourth and fifth along with an FA Cup title. Mourinho’s United won the Europa League and League Cup in the first season but he has come under fire for ‘parking the bus’ in big games.

“I would rather watch City play than United,” Van Gaal was quoted as saying by Daily Mirror. “You need quality in a squad and it’s clear City have a better squad. And yet, right now, looking at United, I have to conclude Mourinho is not being criticised while it’s far more boring football. What United produce now is defensive football. I always played attacking football… They don’t do that now because Jose Mourinho plays so defensive,” he added.

Van Gaal, was removed from his role as United boss a day after the FA Cup triumph, clarified that he had no personal issues with Mourinho but called out at United CEO Ed Woodward for not openly communicating with him. “I have more problems with the CEO, Ed Woodward. He never discussed anything with me — and you can talk about anything with me,” Van Gaal added. “With all my experience, I know the unwritten laws of football. A club has to prepare for the future. I can understand that and they should have approached me. Ed could talk to me but he did not.”

