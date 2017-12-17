Manchester United beat West Brom 2-1 with Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard on target

United appeared to be on course for a comfortable win, but West Brom set up a nervous finish. (Source: AP) United appeared to be on course for a comfortable win, but West Brom set up a nervous finish. (Source: AP)

Manchester United survived a tense finale to beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at the Hawthorns on Sunday and close to within 11 points of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

United’s former West Brom striker Romelu Lukaku scored his 15th goal of the season in the 27th minute by heading home Marcus Rashford’s left-wing cross.

Midfielder Jesse Lingard doubled the lead with a deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area eight minutes later.

United appeared to be on course for a comfortable win, but West Brom set up a nervous finish for Jose Mourinho’s side when substitute Gareth Barry poked home from close range following a corner in the 77th minute.

United hung on , however, to restore their three-point advantage over third-placed Chelsea. West Brom have now gone 16 league matches without a win and remained second bottom, two points from safety.

