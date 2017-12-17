Election Results

Manchester United beat West Brom 2-1 with Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard on target

Manchester United remained within 11 points of Manchester City with a win against West Bromwich Albion.

Published: December 17, 2017 10:14 pm
United appeared to be on course for a comfortable win, but West Brom set up a nervous finish. (Source: AP)
Related News

Manchester United survived a tense finale to beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at the Hawthorns on Sunday and close to within 11 points of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

United’s former West Brom striker Romelu Lukaku scored his 15th goal of the season in the 27th minute by heading home Marcus Rashford’s left-wing cross.

Midfielder Jesse Lingard doubled the lead with a deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area eight minutes later.

United appeared to be on course for a comfortable win, but West Brom set up a nervous finish for Jose Mourinho’s side when substitute Gareth Barry poked home from close range following a corner in the 77th minute.

United hung on , however, to restore their three-point advantage over third-placed Chelsea. West Brom have now gone 16 league matches without a win and remained second bottom, two points from safety.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Virat Kohli close but Joe Root, Kane Williamson are nowhere near Steve Smith 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table