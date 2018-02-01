Manchester City’s Eliaquim Mangala moves to Everton on loan

  • Associate Sponsor
Eliaquim Mangala is on loan until the end of the season from Manchester City.

By: Reuters | Published: February 1, 2018 1:16 pm
Everton have signed France centre back Eliaquim Mangala on loan until the end of the season from Manchester City subject to clearance from the Premier League.

Mangala found himself surplus to requirements at the league leaders, who broke their club record to sign Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte on Tuesday, for a reported 57 million pounds ($81 million) fee.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play for Everton and I cannot wait to pull on the royal blue jersey for the first time and give my all for the supporters,” Mangala told Everton’s website. (www.evertonfc.com)

The 26-year-old, who joined City from Porto in 2014 and spent most of last season on loan in Valencia, has made nine league appearances this season, including five from the bench.
He is Everton’s third signing of the January window, following the arrivals of winger Theo Walcott from Arsenal and striker Cenk Tosun from Besiktas.

