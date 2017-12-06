Manchester City’s David Silva doubtful for Manchester derby

The 31-year-old Spain international, who scored the winning goal against West Ham United to maintain City’s eight-point lead at the top of the table, will miss Wednesday’s Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk. (Source: Reuters) The 31-year-old Spain international, who scored the winning goal against West Ham United to maintain City’s eight-point lead at the top of the table, will miss Wednesday’s Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is doubtful for Sunday’s Premier League derby against Manchester United after picking up an injury, manager Pep Guardiola said.

The 31-year-old Spain international, who scored the winning goal against West Ham United to maintain City’s eight-point lead at the top of the table, will miss Wednesday’s Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk and will need to prove his fitness ahead of the match at Old Trafford.

“He was uncomfortable in the last minutes after the goal,” Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday.

“Before the goal he felt something. Now hopefully he can play on Sunday, but it was too risky to play here (Shakhtar).”

