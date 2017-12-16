Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Premier League: Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur in first half

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Premier League score: Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Premier League score: Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Etihad Stadium to face a rampaging Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday. City are at the top of the table with a 11-point lead over second-placed cross-town rivals Manchester United and that can be extended to 14 on at least a temporary basis with a win here. City’s record-breaking run of 15 consecutive wins in the Premier League has made the Premier League almost a one-horse race this season. Pep Guardiola has proven that his possession-based football works regardless of which country he is applying it in. Spurs trail City by 18 points and so, their chances of posing a title challenge is now minuscule but there would be many in the Premier League who would be rooting for Mauricio Pochettino’s side just so the City juggernaut is halted at least momentarily. Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Premier League Score:

HALF TIME: Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur, Can anyone stop City? Doesn’t look like it. Ilkay Gundogan scored his first goal in more than a year thanks to some curiously poor marking from Spurs.

44 min: Spurs break with Dele Alli passing it to Kane in the box, runs into traffic and loses the ball but it alls to Rose. He dinks it into the path of Dele Alli but Ederson gets there first and takes the ball. Alli is caught by the keeper and goes head over heels to the ground. Ederson releases and De Bruyne leads the City counter, passes it to Aguero in the right midield who gets away from the Spurs defender but he is blocked well.

37 mins: Spurs also get a rare chance as Kane takes a shot from the right of Ederson to the far pos. Ederson is not able to get to it but the ball is also just wide

32 mins: As fog descends on the Etihad, so do City on the Spurs defence. There was a sligth break in pay after Trippier goes down injured. Play resumes and City break forward, De Bruyne puts Sane in behind but the German’s heavy touch allow Lloris to come out and get it, moments later Aguero takes a shot and that is somehow parried away by Lloris.

28 mins: City purring now, De Bruyne plays Sane in behind Trippier who is sweating with the German right now, Sane has acres of space to run down the left, passes it into the box, Aguero receives it but Rose blocks his shot

23 mins: De Bruyne with a defence-splitting long ball from midfield and allows Aguero to enter the box through Lloris’ right, Aguero goes for power and Lloris manages to save it but it only rebounds to Raheem Sterling, takes a few touches and then the shot. Sterling was leaning back while taking it and it flies over the bar.

20 mins: Leroy Sane has been a real threat from left midfield so far. Has got the better of Kieran Trippier more often than the latter would care to admit. Trippier, on the other hand made a good run down the left flank, running into the path of the ball put out by Alli.

13 mins: GOAL! Ilkay Gundogan scores and Manchester City are ahead. City won a corner and Gundogan, completely unmarked, got into position and rammed in a free header. Spurs haven’t done too much wrong so far and so it is pretty surprising that Gundogan was allowed to run into the box like that

10 mins: Spurs are trying to close channels as quickly as they can every time Manchester City take the ball. City have made more chances, as one would have expected but Spurs have shown that they are not here to sit back and defend.

KICK OFF: City Kick off the game, Spurs in their Navy Blue away kit, City in their sky Blue home. City go for the attack straightaway with Spurs flying at their ankles, the move is disrupted by Jan Vertonghen

1055 hrs IST: David Silva is absent from the squad, which is pretty strange. Ilkay Gundogan gets a first start in three games while Kyle Walker faces his former team. Dele Alli is called back to the Spurs first team.

1047 hrs IST: Phil Foden, who shone for England in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India, is among the subs for Manchester City today.

1043 hrs IST: Here are the teams:

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose, Dembele, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane.

Subs: Lamela, Vorm, Sissoko, Llorente, Foyth, Aurier, Davies.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Mangala, Delph, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, Toure, Foden.

1036 hrs IST: If there is anything that is clear before this match begins it is that Spurs are underdogs in this match as much as Espanyol were whenever they faced Barcelona when Mauricio Pochettino led them. That was the time when Pep Guardiola moulded Barcelona into arguably the greatest team so far in the 21st century. Now, the Catalan super-manager is with the blue side of Manchester and it is shining bright. So bright that rest of the Premier League clubs just melt in their presence, whether at home or away.

