Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live football streaming: When and where to watch City vs Spurs, Live TV coverage

Table toppers Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. City have rampaged through the season so far, winning a record 15 matches on the bounce. They have played 17 matches in total so far and are yet to be beaten and their recent win against Manchester United has all but made the league a one-horse race featuring Manchester City. Tottenham Hotspur started the season as the other, exciting team in the Premier League with their exploits in the Champions League, including a 3-1 win against Real Madrid making waves. But they have faltered since and have more or less fallen out of the race for the Premier League title.

Guardiola has been grounded in the aftermath of the win against Manchester United and has even talked about the possibility of further strengthening his squad in the January transfer window. It remains to be seen whether Spurs can find an opening in Manchester City’s seemingly impenetrable armour.

When is Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Saturday, December 16, 2017.

Where is the match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur being played?

Manchester City vs Tottenham will be played at the Etihad Stadium, City’s home ground.

What time does the match between City and Spurs start?

The match starts at 11 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur?

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur will be telecast on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD.

How do I follow Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live online?

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur can be live streamed on hotstar.com. For live score, updates and commentary, follow IndianExpress.com

