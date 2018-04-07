Manchester City vs Manchester United Live streaming Live score: City 2-0 United in the first half

Manchester City vs Manchester United Live streaming Live score, Premier League: Manchester City can end the title race with a win here. Manchester City vs Manchester United Live streaming Live score, Premier League: Manchester City can end the title race with a win here.

The second Manchester derby of the season has a fair bit of history riding on it. Winning this match will help Manchester City seal the sweetest title win they could have ever imagined at the beginning of the season. A win here will take their points tally to 87 points, 19 more than second placed Manchester United, thus making it mathematically impossible for the Old Trafford giants to catch their cross town rivals. City will thus win the league with six games to spare, the earliest win ever in the history of the Premier League which was a record that United established at the end of 2000/01 season. Needless to say, United have a lot of reasons to fear a defeat at the Etihad and City have a lot of reasons to attack from the word go.

When and where to watch the match?

The Manchester Derby will be aired on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD at 10 PM. The match can be streamed online on Hotstar and you can follow live updates and commentary right here.