Manchester City vs Manchester United Live streaming Live score: City 2-0 United in the first half

Manchester City vs Manchester United Live streaming Live score, Premier League: Manchester City can end the title race with a win here.
The second Manchester derby of the season has a fair bit of history riding on it. Winning this match will help Manchester City seal the sweetest title win they could have ever imagined at the beginning of the season. A win here will take their points tally to 87 points, 19 more than second placed Manchester United, thus making it mathematically impossible for the Old Trafford giants to catch their cross town rivals. City will thus win the league with six games to spare, the earliest win ever in the history of the Premier League which was a record that United established at the end of 2000/01 season. Needless to say, United have a lot of reasons to fear a defeat at the Etihad and City have a lot of reasons to attack from the word go.
When and where to watch the match?
The Manchester Derby will be aired on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD at 10 PM. The match can be streamed online on Hotstar and you can follow live updates and commentary right here.
Live Blog
Manchester City vs Manchester United, Live streaming Live score Premier League:
Matches between the two Manchester giants seldom need context but on this instance, there is one and it only adds more spice to the match. With a win here, Manchester City can seal the Premier League title with six games to spare. That would be the earliest title win in the history of the league, beating the record United set in 2001. It doesn't get any better for City fans, nor does it get any worse for United fans. City also have a little point to prove. They were given a hiding in the Champions League last week by Liverpool and a win here would be a good way to get the players motivated for the second leg of the quarter finals coming next week. They could take heart from the fact that this season, United have not done a great job of beating teams when they are going through a slump, especially those that are in the top six.
Highlights
HALF TIME! City 2-0 United
GOAL! City 2-0 United (Gundogan 30 mins)
What a finish from the German. After receiving the ball from a poor clearance fro De Gea, Sterling passes the ball to Gundogan who drives into the box from the left, turns on the spot to ward off the approaching defender and takes a shot at the bottom right corner, De Gea absolutely powerless.
GOAL! City 1-0 United (Kompany 25 mins)
Captain Kompany scores the goal that may have handed City the title. A corner from the right and Kompany was the man who rose majestically, brushing off Chris Smalling and hammered it into the back of the net past De Gea, City are ahead.
KICK OFF
A brief round of applause for former the late Ray Wilkins, who made over 150 appearances for Manchester United between 1979 and 1984 and then Jesse Lingard gets us underway.
TEAMS!
Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Danilo, Kompany, Otamendi, Delph; Gundogan, Fernandinho, D Silva; B Silva, Sterling, Sane.Substitutes: Bravo, Walker, Laporte, De Bruyne Y Toure, Aguero, Jesus.
Manchester United (4-3-3) De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Young; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez.Substitutes: Pereira, Lindelof, Rojo, Mata, McTominay, Martial, Rashford.
Referee: Martin Atkinson.
City are eating the United defence for breakfast. They should have been at least 5 goals up by now had it not been for some poor finishing. This time it is Gundogan who gets into the box from the left and takes a shot straight at De Gea. City are not at their best and they are leading 2-0. Smalling, Bailly and co have been completely run over.
City are purring right now. They are almost the only team playing on the pitch it seems and the fans are cheering every pass. Sterling is suddenly put in once again and he misses the target. He is celebrating a hat-trick in another universe.
Silva puts Sterling through a United defence that looks like a tattered rag at the moment and he skies the shot. Just minutes later, an almost identical chance comes over and Sterling skies it again. City should have been 4 up by now
Bernardo Silva is in after a typically quick round of passing from Manchester City but De Gea gets there and closes the angle for the shot. Nemanja Matic did well to stay with Silva just as the pass towards him was made and cut off a lot of space.
It has been pretty even so far although one might argue that United have been the more adventurous of the two. They have had a better share of the ball but they are suffering from players being unable to hold on to the ball for long periods. Bailly is the latest culprit to have given the ball away cheaply to Raheem Sterling further up the field. Sterling is hounded by Pogba immediatly and the Frenchman wins the ball but Sterling takes it back before passing it to David Silva who takes the shot from about 30 yards out. It goes into the stands.
And United are very lucky that the score remains that way. They have pressed City high up the field for a better part of these opening minutes but City broke with Silva down the left, he put it in trying to find Sterling inside the box with practically no United players in between. Ashley Young slips and falls between the ball and Sterling and ends up deflecting it away with his hand. City fans and players appeal but the referee doesn't give the penalty.
City have rested Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Sergio Aguero. A notable presence on the bench is of veteran midfielder Yaya Toure.
Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are on the bench for United while Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard start. This match will be an important one for Lingard to prove his credentials as a potential starter for England in the World Cup later in the year.
Manchester United currently hold the record for the earliest title win in Premier League history. That was in the 2000/2001 season. It was the third consecutive title for the Old Trafford giants and their seventh in what was the ninth Premier League season, confirming their status as the most dominant side in England. A few miles seperated Manchester City's erstwhile home stadium Maine Road from Old Trafford but the club was on the other end of the footballing spectrum. Where United were taking the Premier League for a ride, Manchester City had been relegated in 2001. It was only their first season back in the top flight after four years of wilderness in which time they went down to the third tier of English football.
A decade later, City pipped United to the Premier League title at the Etihad Stadium. Seven years later, they are primed for a title win with six games left to play. Sir Alex Ferguson had once called City "noisy neighbours". If the first two decades of the Premier League belonged to Manchester United and, in parts to Arsenal and Chelsea, the third decade has been defined by the rise of Manchester City. A win for them here would be something of a validation that the noisy neighbours have turned the tables.