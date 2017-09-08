Manchester City vs Liverpool: Talking points ahead of Saturday’s mega clash

Manchester City vs Liverpool: The Reds look confident after sealing an emphatic 4-0 victory over Arsenal. (Source: AP) Manchester City vs Liverpool: The Reds look confident after sealing an emphatic 4-0 victory over Arsenal. (Source: AP)

The transfer window is closed, the international break is over and Premier League action is all set to resume at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, as hosts Manchester City will be looking to regain their lost pride against an energetic Jurgen Klopp unit. Manchester City under Pep Guardiola’s guidance looks promising, as they are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run, the best under Guardiola’s reign so far. However, the recent record of City against Liverpool depicts a different tale. The hosts have been pathetic against Liverpool and have failed to manage a win in their last five Premier League encounters.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is looking confident after sealing an emphatic 4-0 victory over Arsenal and will look forward to continue their unshakable form against the Blues. Although been in charge of Manchester City for more than a year now and spending more than 200 million in the last summer transfer window, Guardiola has failed to wipe out City’s vulnerable defence line woes. The team in the previous season had just managed to keep 11 clean sheets and as a result, Claudio Bravo’s number one spot was handed over to the current Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero. As the two English giants are once again ready to meet each other, here are few signs that Guardiola will have to ponder about before picking the team for the early kick-off on Saturday.

The possibilities of including Vincent Kompany in the playing eleven stands in a haze after the skipper picked up a calf injury while representing Belgium during the international break. With chances of Kompany being dropped from the starting line up, Guardiola might be compelled to change his three-man defence and wing-backs formation, as the only options available at the center-back position are Eliaquim Mangala and Tosin Adarabioyo. Focusing on improving the vulnerable defence line, City in the last transfer window spent a hefty amount and has successfully signed three new full-backs- Kyle Walker, Danilo, and Benjamin Mendy.

Ederson Moraes, the Brazilian international who has been signed from Benfica on a 5-year long contract may have a point a prove. The goalkeeper although has made no such impact this season and may have to come to City’s aid whenever possible. A clean sheet will definitely help City to secure three crucial points, but dealing with the pace of Sadio Mane who will be joined alongside by Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is something Manchester City defenders have to watch out for. Although Phillipe Coutinho has returned to Liverpool but his chances of playing the game on Saturday still remains uncertain.

Raheem Sterling’s suspension after being booked for celebrating his goal against Bournemouth is something Liverpool fans would be rejoicing about. The suspension of the 22-year old who is gifted with amazing footwork along with unmatched speed is something Guardiola will miss the most in the clash against Liverpool. The current City squad is filled with endless talent and in the absence of Sterling, Bernardo Silva or Kevin De Bruyne will play in the wide right position.

After the arrival of Gabriel Jesus in Manchester City last season, Sergio Aguero has been constantly fighting for his spot in the starting line up. With City playing at the home, Guardiola can consider giving the Argentine a chance looking at his remarkable performance against the Reds at the Etihad. The 29-year-old has scored in five of his six appearances at home.

