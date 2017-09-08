Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, live streaming

Manchester City vs Liverpool live streaming: When and where to watch (Source: AP) Manchester City vs Liverpool live streaming: When and where to watch (Source: AP)

As players return from the International break after playing in the World Cup qualifiers for their respective countries, Manchester City are all set to host Liverpool at the Eithad stadium for a crucial Premier League clash. The two teams from the top four in the league table clash on Saturday. Both the clubs go into the match with confidence, with unbeaten record so far in the season. The Reds look confident after defeating Arsenal 4-0 in the last match. Jurgen Klopp enjoys a rather good record against Man City in that time, winning three of the four league meetings since his arrival at Liverpool. City have remained unbeaten at home, winning eight and drawing five of the last 13 league fixtures. Philippe Coutinho, whose deal with Barcelona for a move was not finalised till the end of the transfer window, still remains out of contention for the Reds and Vincent Kompany is also out of the clash due to calf injury.

When is the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool?

Liverpool meet Manchester City for the first time in the ongoing Premier League. The Reds will square off against Pep Guardiola’s men on Saturday, September 9.

What time is the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool?

The live broadcast of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will start at 5:00 PM (IST).

What channel will air the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Sect 1 HD.

Where is the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played at the Eithad Stadium.

How do I follow the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool live online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com.

