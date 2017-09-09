Manchester City vs Liverpool, Live Score, English Premier League: Man City, Liverpool look to keep winning run going

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Live Football: Liverpool travel to Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City. (Source: Reuters) Manchester City vs Liverpool, Live Football: Liverpool travel to Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool walked all over Arsenal the last time they took the pitch. But that Arsenal is very different to this Manchester City – in terms of squad changes, strategy and above all, motivation. Both sides are bereft with quality attacking options and yet have questionable defence which goes to sleep on occasions – despite the millions spent by Pep Guardiola on bolstering the back four. After intense activity in the World Cup qualifiers, Premier League football is back and back with a bang. Manchester City vs Liverpool.

Manchester City vs Liverpool, 1st Half Live: Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium

TEAMS: Manchester City: Ederson, Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Walker, De Bruyne, David Silva, Mendy, Aguero, Gabriel Jesus.

Subs: Bravo, Gundogan, Mangala, Delph, Sane, Bernardo Silva, Foden.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Karius, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Sturridge, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke.

MANAGER SPEAK

Jurgen Klopp: “It is 100 percent sure that this will be a high-intense game. City have a very offensive line-up but they have adapted to the speed we have in our team. They have a high-quality defence, and up front they have quality. We need to be brave, but it is difficult against City. Dejan Lovren is not injured, but he has felt the intensity, so Klavan is in. Trent has fresh legs.”

Pep Guardiola: “This kind of game, against top players, is why we are in this world. We have gone with two strikers, because we are going to try to score goals. We have options at the back: we can play a back four, or three and one in the middle. It is not easy to stop Liverpool, they are so quick. But it is not only that, they are well organised, and it is Liverpool. But we are going to minimise their strength points, and try to play our game.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd