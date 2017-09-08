Manchester City vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp will look to maintain unbeaten record against City

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool fight against Manchester City on Saturday. (Source: AP) Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool fight against Manchester City on Saturday. (Source: AP)

Two of Premier League’s top four teams in the current table standing are set to face each other in a crucial match on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium as players return from the International break when they played in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Reds look confident after they embarrassed Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in their last match, defeating them 4-0. Jurgen Klopp’s side have not been unbeaten so far in the season, despite having a rather surprising start to the campaign when they drew 3-3 to Watford on August 12. They have, however, been unbeaten so far this season.

Klopp enjoys a rather good record against Man City in that time, winning three of the four league meetings since his arrival at Liverpool. Blessed with the attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, the German manager, however, needs to take care of defensive woes. Klopp also roped in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as one of the biggest Premier League transfers on deadline day. Philippe Coutinho is also expected to return after his transfer to Barcelona failed.

Pep Guardiola’s side have also been unbeaten so far this season, with a 1-1 draw against Wayne Rooney’s current club Everton. Since 3-1 defeat against Chelsea in December 2016, City have remained unbeaten at home, winning eight and drawing 13 of the league fixtures.

The Spanish coach, who was unable to finalise Alexis Sanchez move, also carries a weak defence. City will be without Raheem Sterling, who was shown a red card in the last match against Bournemouth.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd