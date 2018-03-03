Manchester City vs Chelsea: When and where to watch Premier League match, live streaming, TV channel, time in IST

Manchester City host Chelsea on Sunday. (Source: AP) Manchester City host Chelsea on Sunday. (Source: AP)

Chelsea will go into the match all guns blazing as they face English Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday in hope of making it to the top four spots in the table. They, however, face a tough challenge as Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League home games since the 3-1 defeat against Chelsea in 2016. City, on the other hand, will have their eyes on the title as this match will bring them another step closer to the trophy. Kyle Walker could miss out for the home side with a calf problem. Raheem Sterling could also be absent as he struggles with a muscular problem, with Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy definitely out and Fabian Delph banned. Ross Barkley has returned to Chelsea training. Defenders David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko are out. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

When is Manchester City vs Chelsea in the English Premier League?

Manchester City vs Chelsea will be played on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League home games.

What time is the kickoff between Manchester City vs Chelsea in the English Premier League?

The kickoff for Manchester City vs Chelsea in the Premier League is at 9:30 PM IST. Manchester City are currently at the top position in EPL table with 75 points, while Chelsea are at 5th position with 53 points.

Where will Manchester City vs Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Chelsea will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Which channel will air the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Chelsea?

Manchester City vs Chelsea in the Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I live stream the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Chelsea online?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

