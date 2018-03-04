Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE UPDATES and live streaming: City lead early in second half

The Premier League’s defending champions Chelsea face champions-elect Manchester City away from home. Chelsea are fighting for a top-four spot and winning this match would allow them to be within two points of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. But winning at the Etihad Stadium has been something of a holy grail for any side involved in a tournament that City are playing in. In the Premier League, City have won all but three matches played at home. Their only defeat this season has been at home against Liverpool but they have pretty much canceled that out by scoring 11 goals in the three matches that followed. Apart from the league equations, both sides are also active in Europe which might affect how they play. While City are pretty much through to the quarter-finals, having beaten Basel 4-0 in the first leg, Chelsea face a nervous trip to Barcelona where they will be hunting for a goal to cancel the Catalan giants’ away goal advantage.
When and where to watch the match?
The match is broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. It can be live streamed from Hotstar.
Manchester City vs Chelsea, Live Premier League score
40 seconds is all it took for the league leaders. A long ball that Christensen makes a mess of while defending, it comes to Silva who crosses it through to Aguero from the left. The Argentine leaves it and Bernardo Silva comes in and bangs it home. Chelsea stretched all over the place with that David Sliva cross.
City pass, Chelsea absorb, Chelsea attack and mess it up in the final third. That's how this half has been. When Liverpool beat City, they were at their throats all along. Chelsea have come here with the aim of not losing. Can blame them though, that really is the best resort if you are facing City away from home this season. They have been stout in defence, not allowing City to feel free at all inside the final third but have themselves been found wanting in City's half of the pitch. Willian has looked like the only player comfortable with getting forward at the moment with the Blues while Hazard is nowhere to be seen. So far so good for the away side
Possession stats: Manchester City 77 per cent, Chelsea 22 per cent.
Shots: City 8, 1 on target, Chelsea none
It has been that sort of a half
Rudiger gives a free kick away once again from a similar position, this time the ball is rolled onto the path of Aguero inside the box and he somehow gets a shot in, it is past the keeper but rolling away from the target and is pushed in by another City player but none of this matters, Aguero is offside
More of the same, City passing around in midfield, Chelsea waiting like a coiled spring, as soon as they come towards the area, City are made to deal with a Chelsea clearance and a counter attack. The latest came up when Willian and somehow got the ball to Pedro down the left. Walker forces him to the touchline and he takes a shot from a tight angle, straight at the Ederson
City win a free kick for Rudiger's foul on Aguero, David Silva sends it in cross field kick straight to Leroy Sane left side of goal, he cuts in and takes a shot, it is past the keeper and Cezar Azpilicueta is the man on the line and saves Chelsea. For now
Leroy Sane cuts through the Chelsea defence and runs into space from the left before passing it to Aguero. The Argentine is unable to sort out his feet and passes to Bernardo Silva outside the area. He tries to curl into the top corner at the far post and it is just wide
Some passing the ball around towards the left side of the Chelsea box and City get Aguero in, he scampers around, trying to find an opening as Chelsea shirts hover around him, runs from left to right and takes a shot that deflects off one of the many defending legs
Manchester send a couple of crosses in, one is dealt by a Chelsea head and other is absorbed by their keeper. Both sides are still looking in shape, holding their cards. For Chelsea, Eden Hazard is playing as a centre forward again, something he himself said he is not comfortable doing after the Barca match.
Nothing much apart from an unsuccessful Manchester City corner in the opening five minutes. City have dominated possession of course and one gets the feeling Chelsea might just be trying to do what they did against Barcelona - sit tight, close out the spaces and break whenever they feel brave enough and hope Willian scores
Both sides in their hiome colours, Chelsea dark blue and Man City sky blue
Arsenal have lost 2-1 to Brighton. It is the Gunners' fourth successive Premier League defeat. If you thought Chelsea and City's 22-point gap is a lot, Arsenal trail City by 30 points. Subtlety has been at a premium this season.
That is the biggest takeaway from this team selection and that is one absence Chelsea could have done without. The Frenchman is out due to illness. No Alvaro Morata for the visitors too. City have brought on Alexander Zinchenko and Aymeric Laporte, Vincent Kompany and Danilo having to do with a place on the bench.
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva, Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sane.
Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Gabriel Jesus, Toure, Foden.
Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Moses, Fabregas, Drinkwater, Alonso, Willian, Hazard, Pedro.
Subs:Chalobah, Caballero, Morata, Giroud, Zappacosta, Cahill, Emerson.
Sixth-placed Chelsea are 22 points behind top-ranked Manchester City. To put things in perspective, the side currently occupying the bottom place in the league, West Brom, have got 20 points this entire season. City have been a league or two above the rest of their title rivals and Chelsea have been anything but the dominant force they were last season. Their defeat down the other side of Manchester in their previous outing would have done little to lift their confidence. Both sides are on a level pedestal as far as spending power is concerned but, if Antonio Conte is to be believed, Chelsea are a second-tier club compared to the financial might of Manchester City. He said that the board doesn't "share his ambition" and so he is left with a lot of it but no money. Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, has pressing concerns like how to stop his side from thinking they are perfect.