Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE UPDATES and live streaming: City lead early in second half

The Premier League’s defending champions Chelsea face champions-elect Manchester City away from home. Chelsea are fighting for a top-four spot and winning this match would allow them to be within two points of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. But winning at the Etihad Stadium has been something of a holy grail for any side involved in a tournament that City are playing in. In the Premier League, City have won all but three matches played at home. Their only defeat this season has been at home against Liverpool but they have pretty much canceled that out by scoring 11 goals in the three matches that followed. Apart from the league equations, both sides are also active in Europe which might affect how they play. While City are pretty much through to the quarter-finals, having beaten Basel 4-0 in the first leg, Chelsea face a nervous trip to Barcelona where they will be hunting for a goal to cancel the Catalan giants’ away goal advantage.

When and where to watch the match?

The match is broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. It can be live streamed from Hotstar.

