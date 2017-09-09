Only in Express

Manchester City thrash Liverpool 5-0; Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane score brace

Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City hammered Liverpool 5-0 in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with the visitors forced to play the second half down to 10 men.

Published:September 9, 2017 7:35 pm
manchester City vs Liverpool, Man City vs Liverpool, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane, Premier League, Football news, Indian Express Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane both scored twice, inflicting Juergen Klopp’s heaviest loss in management in 11 years. (Source: AP)
Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City hammered Liverpool 5-0 in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with the visitors forced to play the second half down to 10 men. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

Liverpool’s Senegalese striker Sadio Mane was shown a straight red card in the 37th minute for a high challenge on City’s keeper Ederson, who had raced out of the penalty area and had to be carried off on a stretcher following the clash.

City were 1-0 up at that stage thanks to a Sergio Aguero goal and they soon made their numerical advantage count when Jesus headed in a De Bruyne cross.

The Brazilian tapped in his second in the 53rd minute after Aguero unselfishly played him in and Leroy Sane made it 4-0 in the 77th after combining well with Benjamin Mendy.

Sane completed the rout in injury time with a brilliant, curling left-foot shot from 25 metres into the far corner.

