Manchester City crush Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 to extend lead

Manchester City emphatically underlined their complete dominance of the Premier League on Saturday as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 to go 14 points clear at the top of the table. Ilkay Gundogan put Pep Guardiola’s side ahead with a 14th-minute header from a Leroy Sane corner and while Spurs had their moments, City ran away with it in the second half.

Kevin De Bruyne blasted in the second in the 70th minute and five minutes later City missed a penalty when Gabriel Jesus struck the post. The third came 10 minutes from the end when Raheem Sterling tapped-in from close range after a typically devastating City counter-attack and the England forward added a fourth after a mistake from Eric Dier left him to cheekily round Lloris and slot home.

Christian Eriksen scored an injury-time consolation for Spurs with a fine solo effort. Second-placed Manchester United play on Sunday at West Bromwich Albion.

