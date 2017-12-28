Manager Claude Puel seeks consistency from stylish Leicester City

Watford suffered 2-1 defeat against Leicester City. (Reuters) Watford suffered 2-1 defeat against Leicester City. (Reuters)

Leicester City’s attractive style of play will count for little if they cannot find more consistency in the Premier League, manager Claude Puel said. Leicester have blended their counter attacking approach with a style that lays emphasis on possession and playing on the ground since the Frenchman took charge of the club in October.

While the resultant displays are pleasing to the eye, Puel was keen to stress after the 2-1 loss to Watford on Tuesday that grinding out results was equally important. “We try to play on the floor. We need to have more control in our games and we need to improve because it’s important to have good results at the same time,” Puel told the Leicester Mercury.

“When we won four games, it was a very good period, with quality. Always, we’ve played good games. Just against Crystal Palace, there was not enough concentration or quality. “To continue this hard work on the pitch and to have good results for the confidence to improve, this is the most important thing.”

Leicester, who are eighth in the table, are looking to end a run of three games without a victory when they take on fourth-placed Liverpool in the league on Saturday.

