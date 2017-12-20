Man jailed for sixteen weeks for racially abusing Raheem Sterling

Top News

A man has been handed a 16-week prison sentence for racially abusing Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling outside the club's training ground.

Published: December 20, 2017
A man has been handed a 16-week prison sentence for racially abusing Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling outside the club’s training ground. Karl Anderson pleaded guilty at a court in Manchester on Wednesday to racially aggravated common assault. He smiled as he was sentenced.

The 29-year-old Anderson kicked and shouted racial abuse at Sterling as the City player arrived at the club’s Etihad Campus on Saturday. Hours later, Sterling scored twice in City’s 4-1 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

