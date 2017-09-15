Only in Express

Mame Diouf signs new three-year deal with Stoke City

Mame Diouf, who joined Stoke City from Germany's Hannover three years ago, has made 90 league appearances for the Staffordshire-based club scoring 17 league goals. Stoke have five points from four matches in the Premier League this season.

By: Reuters | Published:September 15, 2017 3:26 pm
Stoke City, Mame Diouf, English Premier league, Hannover Mame Diouf helped Stoke finish ninth in the league standings in his first two seasons at the club. (Source: Twitter)
Stoke City forward Mame Diouf has signed a new three-year contract and is looking forward to helping the Premier League club push for a top-10 finish and a trophy. Senegal’s Diouf, who joined Stoke from Germany’s Hannover three years ago, has made 90 league appearances for the Staffordshire-based club scoring 17 league goals.

Diouf helped Stoke finish ninth in the league standings in his first two seasons at the club until that run was broken last term when they finished 13th.

“Another top 10 finish this season is the immediate ambition but we should be targeting the next step, an even higher finish, and success in one of the cup competitions,” Diouf told the club’s website (www.stokecityfc.com) on Thursday.

“There’s no reason why we can’t win a cup; it’s a long time since Stoke City won a trophy and I’d love to be part of the team that did so again.”

Stoke have five points from four matches in the Premier League this season and visit 10th-placed Newcastle United, who have six points, on Saturday.

