Majestic Riyad Mahrez leads Leicester City to 4-1 win over West Bromwich Albion

Riyad Mahrez produced a majestic performance to create one goal and score another as Leicester City came back from a goal down to hammer bottom side West Bromwich Albion 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The home side got off to a superb start when striker Salomon Rondon stole the ball in front of his marker to stab home a deft volley in the eighth minute.

The advantage lasted just 13 minutes as Jamie Vardy put Leicester back on level terms with an even better volley, latching on to a superb long pass from Mahrez to fire home his 14th Premier League goal of the season.

Mahrez then latched on to substitute Kelechi Iheanacho’s pass to dink the ball home and give Leicester the lead just after the hour mark.

Iheanacho’s 76th-minute header made it 3-1, prompting many of the home fans to head towards the exits.

Vicente Iborra’s stoppage-time header rounded off another dismal day for struggling West Brom.

West Brom stayed rooted to the bottom, eight points from safety, while Leicester are eighth on 40 points.

