Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge moves to West Brom on loan

By: Reuters | Published: January 30, 2018 8:52 am
Liverpool’s England forward Daniel Sturridge has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs announced on Monday.
Sturridge, 28, has scored 63 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool after joining from Chelsea in January 2013.
He has netted three goals in 14 games for the Merysiders this season and will reinforce West Brom manager Alan Pardew’s attacking options as his side battle against relegation.
West Brom are second-bottom of the league with 20 points from 24 games, three points outside the safety zone.
