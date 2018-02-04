Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Premier League score: Liverpool take early lead through Salah

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Anfield to play Liverpool in a match that can solidify or significantly change the complexion of the top half of the Premier League table. Spurs are currently placed fifth on the table, Liverpool are third but only two points above their opponents for the day. Spurs also have Arsenal behind them at seventh and with a deficit of three points. Hence, if they do win this match, they move to third, nudging Liverpool one place below them and making Arsenal’s sensational 5-1 win over Everton look something of a fruitless effort. The last time these two sides played resulted in Liverpool being plundered and losing 4-1 and Dejan Lovren becoming a human caricature. A lot has changed since then and so, it is going to be an interesting matchup. Catch live score and updates of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur here.
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Premier League score:
Spurs have had their moments but Liverpool have looked the far better side. A beautiful piece of passing play in front of the Spurs box came to an end when Robertson hit the ball soaring above the crossbar from a good distance outside the box. Not many of his team mates would be impressed with that
Alexander-Arnold with a sumptuous ball into the box from just inside the Spurs box and it reaches Milner in the box. Milner takes a shot at it and it took a deflection before worrying Lloris and going out of play.
And straight away, Liverpool are ahead. Dier somehow puts a ball into the path of Mohammed Salah who is home free, makes no mistake and calmly places it into the bottom right. Spurs pretty much put a bullet through their own knees over there
With James Milne, the Liverpool no. 7. The Reds are into the attack straightaway, pressurising the Spurs defence to the hilt
Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Can, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mané. Subs: Wijnaldum, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mignolet, Ings, Solanke, Matip.
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane. Subs: Lamela, Wanyama, Vorm, Sissoko, Llorente, Aurier, Winks.
Referee: Jonathan Moss.
Spurs gave Jose Mourinho a grumpy face when they hosted Manchester United in the match before this. Now they have a chance to make Jurgen Klopp grind his teeth till they powder up but beating Liverpool at Anfield has proven to be almost impossible since the German took over.