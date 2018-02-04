Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Premier League score: Liverpool take early lead through Salah

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Premier League score: Liverpool were ahead within the first three minutes. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live Premier League score: Liverpool were ahead within the first three minutes. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Anfield to play Liverpool in a match that can solidify or significantly change the complexion of the top half of the Premier League table. Spurs are currently placed fifth on the table, Liverpool are third but only two points above their opponents for the day. Spurs also have Arsenal behind them at seventh and with a deficit of three points. Hence, if they do win this match, they move to third, nudging Liverpool one place below them and making Arsenal’s sensational 5-1 win over Everton look something of a fruitless effort. The last time these two sides played resulted in Liverpool being plundered and losing 4-1 and Dejan Lovren becoming a human caricature. A lot has changed since then and so, it is going to be an interesting matchup. Catch live score and updates of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur here.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

