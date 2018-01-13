Liverpool vs Manchester City: When and where to watch Premier League match, live streaming, time in ist

Liverpool play against Manchester City on Sunday. (Source: AP) Liverpool play against Manchester City on Sunday. (Source: AP)

Liverpool will hope to become the first team to beat Premier League leaders Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in their first match without the Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho. It will, however, be Virgil van Dijk’s league debut match for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp will be looking for revenge of their 5-0 loss at the Etihad in the reverse fixture in September. Liverpool are boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah, who suffered a groin problem. Pep Guardiola’s team, on the other hand, stand confidently at the top of the table with a 15-point lead over second-placed Manchester United. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City in the English Premier League?

Liverpool vs Manchester City will be played on Sunday, January 14, 2018.

What time is the kickoff between Liverpool vs Manchester City in the English Premier League?

The kickoff for Liverpool vs Manchester City in the Premier League is at 9.30 PM IST.

Where is Liverpool vs Manchester City in the Premier League?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester City will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

Which channel will air the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester City?

Liverpool vs Manchester City in the Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I live stream the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester City online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

